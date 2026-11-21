MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 21 (IANS) The 99th edition of the Fit India 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative will be held in Gandhinagar on Sunday, under the theme of Constitution Day, with Union Youth Affairs, Sports and Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya scheduled to participate. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is also scheduled to join the event.

The event will be organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Gandhinagar, at Dandi Kutir as part of the Chintan Shivir of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

It will begin at 6:45 a.m. from Gate No. 2 of Dandi Kutir. Participants will cycle along the Dandi Kutir-Mahatma Mandir-Dandi Kutir route.

The event aims to promote cycling, physical fitness and awareness of the Constitution, while highlighting the connection between an active lifestyle, responsible citizenship and constitutional values.

Mandaviya's participation is expected to underline the importance of incorporating fitness and regular physical activity into everyday life. The special edition will bring together participants from different backgrounds to mark the occasion through cycling.

The 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative was launched by Mandaviya in December 2024 and is organised by the Sports Authority of India under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, Navavrati Foundation, Fitspire, Centre for Integrative Health, MY Bharat and other partners.

The programme is conducted simultaneously across states and Union Territories through SAI regional centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and Khelo India Centres.

The initiative seeks to encourage citizens to make cycling and regular physical activity part of their daily routines.

It also promotes the message,“Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz”, encouraging people to devote at least 30 minutes a day to physical activity.

"Sunday's event will be the 99th edition of the initiative and will combine its fitness message with the observance of Constitution Day, focusing on the values enshrined in the Constitution of India," officials added.