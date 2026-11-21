Curt Brickley, founder of Music with a Mission, reflects on God's faithfulness after 15 years of trials that led to an unexpected ministry through Christian country music.

Beyond the Song One Song One Week Scripture study map by Christian country artist Curt Brickley.

Curt Brickley pictured in his U.S. Marine Corps dress uniform after earning Platoon Honorman recognition at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1987.

After life-altering illness and a prayer of surrender, a former Marine builds a Christian country music ministry connecting original songs with Scripture.

- Curt BrickleyHAMILTON, MT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former U.S. Marine and independent Christian country recording artist Curt Brickley is sharing the circumstances behind a growing music ministry that emerged after years of serious medical adversity, a life-changing prayer of surrender, and an unexpected creative calling.In 2023, following a 100% blockage of a major coronary artery that left his heart without adequate blood flow for approximately three and a half hours, Brickley faced a sobering prognosis: a 50% probability of dying within the following year. Though he survived, the cumulative physical and neurological consequences profoundly affected his ability to continue serving in the ways he once had.But Brickley says the most significant turning point wasn't another medical procedure or diagnosis.It was a prayer.A Marine's Life Changed by IllnessBefore illness reshaped his future, Brickley's life had been defined by service, discipline, and faith.Following his Marine Corps service, he participated in Christian missions and ministry across Africa and Asia, including Bible teaching, discipleship, and pastoral ministry.Years of serious illness eventually changed what he could physically, cognitively, and professionally accomplish, despite more than a year of cognitive rehabilitation.Medical opinions identify his interconnected conditions as manifestations of a systemic vascular disorder, with Camp Lejeune toxic chemical exposure identified as a contributing causal factor.For Brickley, the deeper struggle became whether he still had something meaningful to offer God.A Prayer That Changed EverythingAfter years of medical setbacks and lost opportunities, Brickley surrendered his expectations about what ministry should look like.He remembers praying: "Lord, if all I can do is clean toilets at your church, let me do that. I just want to be of service."It wasn't a prayer for recognition, a platform, or a new career. It was a willingness to serve faithfully, regardless of the assignment. Within days, Brickley wrote his first song.What followed was an unexpected creative journey that developed into an independent Christian music ministry reaching listeners worldwide. Brickley describes this unexpected emergence of musical creativity following neurological adversity as paradoxical creativity.The former Marine, missionary, and pastor had discovered another way to communicate the message that had shaped his life.This time, through music.Christian Country Music With BackboneBrickley's music combines Christian country and Americana influences with direct biblical messages, authentic storytelling, and themes of grace, repentance, redemption, perseverance, and surrender.His approach is rooted in Scripture rather than simply incorporating religious imagery or inspirational language.Brickley retains creative and theological authority over his music. The lyrics, message, theological direction, original song concepts, arrangement decisions, and final creative direction are his.He uses modern music-production tools and creative technologies to realize that vision while maintaining responsibility for the artistic decisions and biblical message of each release.Under the banner Gospel Grit ✝ Country Heart, Brickley has developed a growing catalog of original music addressing real-life struggles through the truth, conviction, and grace of the Gospel.His music has reached audiences in more than 100 countries through streaming services, video platforms, and social media. Yet he believes its greatest value isn't measured solely by streaming numbers, but by what happens when listeners consider the truth behind the words.Beyond the Song: The Music Is Only the BeginningThat conviction inspired Beyond the Song - Scripture. Story. Reflection, a companion devotional ministry built around Brickley's original music. Each devotional explores a song's biblical foundation, connects its message with everyday experiences, and invites readers into personal reflection, prayer, and a response to Jesus Christ.Brickley summarizes the ministry's purpose: "The song is the doorway, not the destination. Scripture is where the answers are found."Through Beyond the Song, he hopes to reach people who might never open a devotional book or attend a traditional Bible study but who will listen to a song addressing something happening in their lives.The ministry emphasizes that lasting transformation comes not from music itself, but from God's Word and the work of Jesus Christ.More Than a Song. More Than a Season.Brickley's November 20 releases, MORE (Thanksgiving Is More) and Christmas Is More, continue his emphasis on looking beyond familiar traditions toward eternal truths.MORE challenges listeners to recognize that Thanksgiving is more than a meal, a holiday, or a single day of gratitude. Its message points beyond temporary blessings toward eternal hope in Christ.Christmas Is More invites listeners to look beyond seasonal celebrations to consider the greater significance of Jesus Christ's birth. Together, the songs reinforce a consistent theme: the visible and temporary should direct our attention toward the spiritual and eternal.A Different Kind of MissionBrickley doesn't consider his unexpected music ministry a replacement for his former life.Instead, he sees another opportunity to serve the same God, communicate the same Gospel, and reach people in ways he never anticipated. His Marine Corps service, missionary experience, pastoral background, and medical adversity influence his work, but personal suffering isn't the center of his message.The central story is surrender, God's faithfulness, and the conviction that usefulness to God isn't determined by physical strength, professional position, or past accomplishments.What began with a simple prayer has become an expanding ministry of original music, visual storytelling, and Scripture-centered devotional resources. The mission remains unchanged: to point people beyond the music and toward Jesus Christ.About Curt BrickleyCurt Brickley is an independent Christian country recording artist, songwriter, and music ministry creator based in Hamilton, Montana. A former U.S. Marine with extensive experience in Christian missions, teaching, and pastoral ministry, he creates original music centered on biblical truth, grace, redemption, and the hope of Jesus Christ.Brickley directs his music's creative and theological vision, including lyrics, song concepts, arrangements, and final artistic direction, combining Christian country and Americana influences with contemporary production tools.Through Beyond the Song - Scripture. Story. Reflection, he extends his recordings into companion devotionals encouraging Scripture engagement, prayer, and personal reflection.His music and Gospel message has reached listeners in more than 100 countries.

Curt Brickley

Curt Brickley Music with a Mission

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U.S. Marine Curt Brickley Finds Renewed Purpose in Music & Ministry After Illness Linked to Camp Lejeune Exposure News Provided By Curt Brickley Music November 21, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Music Industry, Religion



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