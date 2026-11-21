MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday released the second episode of his video series 'Budget Files' on his official social media platforms, exposing the gap between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's budget announcements and their implementation on the ground.

Drawing upon the state government's own budget documents and public reports, the episode examines the fate of the much-publicised 'Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games' initiative.

Gehlot questioned the state government's repeated announcements, saying that while the BJP government has announced the same initiative in two consecutive budgets, Rajasthan's young athletes are still waiting for the promised sporting event.

He said that the state government has repeatedly made announcements in budget speeches, but its commitment to implementing them remains questionable.

Young athletes were ready to participate, while the state government remained entangled in files and administrative procedures, he added.

Speaking out on two budget announcements, but no games on ground, Gehlot quoted state government's budget documents and said that on July 1, 2024, in its budget speech, Paragraph 66, the government announced annual 'Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games' on the lines of 'Khelo India Youth Games'.

The proposed competitions were to be organised at block, district and state levels, with traditional sports also included.

An annual expenditure of Rs 50 crore was proposed.

Quoting announcement from February 2026 budget speech on paragraph 79, Gehlot told how another Rs 50 crore provision was announced.

"In effect, Rs 100 crore was announced across two budgets, but the promised sporting event has still not taken place even once."

"Despite the promise of annual competitions, not a single edition of Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games has been organised. Young athletes have been left waiting for the opportunity to showcase their talent. An initiative that was supposed to strengthen grassroots sports and encourage young talent has remained caught in budget announcements and administrative processes."

"In contrast, more than 50 lakh people participated in the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics during the previous Congress government's tenure."

Gehlot said, "The BJP government is never short of announcements, but it took them two years and four months to actually organise the Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games. During our (Congress) government's tenure, more than 50 lakh people participated in the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics. The state's athletes were ready to step onto the playing fields, but the state government remained entangled in paperwork."

"The budget announcements were repeated and the figures were increased on paper, but the playing fields remained empty. If this is not a mockery of our athletes, then what is? The announcement was made in the budget, but the playing fields were never prepared. This is the reality of the BJP government."

Gehlot raised three direct questions to the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The first question raised by the former Chief Minister was, "Out of the Rs 50 crore announced in July 2024, how much has actually been spent so far? Where has the money gone."

In his second question, Gehlot added, "When the state government had promised to organise these games annually, why was not even a single edition held during the first year?

In his third question, Gehlot said, "Who will take responsibility for the lost opportunities and the hardship faced by athletes who waited for two years and four months for the promised competition?"

He insisted that athletes need opportunities but not repeated announcements

"Rajasthan's young sporting talent cannot build its future on promises made in budget speeches. They need proper playgrounds, infrastructure, training facilities, regular competitions and genuine opportunities to demonstrate their abilities. Two announcements, two allocations of Rs 50 crore each, and still no games on the ground. This is not merely a question about one sporting event; it raises serious concerns about budget implementation, administrative accountability and the government's commitment to youth development," Gehlot added.

"The BJP government must answer: When will Rajasthan's athletes finally get the playing fields and opportunities they were promised?"