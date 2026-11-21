Chaudhary and Edwards Shine as Australia Wins First T20I vs England

Melbourne [Australia], November 21 (ANI): Nikhil Chaudhary and Jack Edwards produced impressive all-round performances as Australia defeated England by three wickets in the first T20I of the series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Chasing a target of 188, Australia reached 191 for seven in 19.5 overs, with Chaudhary top-scoring with 66 off 38 balls, while Edwards remained unbeaten on 25 off 11 deliveries to guide the hosts to victory.

Earlier, England posted 187 for nine in their 20 overs, powered by captain Harry Brook's 65 off 28 balls and Tom Banton's 39 off 22 deliveries. Australia had a difficult start with the ball as poor fielding allowed England to race to 119 for four in the first 10 overs. However, Chaudhary and Edwards picked up two wickets each to restrict the visitors to 187. Chaudhary finished with figures of 2 for 21 in four overs, while Edwards claimed 2 for 27.

In the chase, after Jake Fraser-McGurk's early wicket, Sam Harper provided Australia with an aggressive start, scoring 32 off 15 balls, while Mitchell Marsh managed 37 off 32 deliveries. Chaudhary then took charge of the innings, scoring his maiden T20I half-century and keeping Australia in the contest. He was dismissed for 66 with 20 runs still required from 12 balls. Edwards stepped up in the closing stages, hitting two sixes to bring Australia close to victory. Despite needing 11 runs in the final over bowled by Sam Curran, Edwards guided the hosts home with a ball to spare by hitting a boundary.

For England, Will Jacks claimed two wickets while the rest of the bowlers claimed a wicket each. England also suffered an injury setback when Jacks split the webbing in his hand while attempting to take a return catch off Ben Dwarshuis in the penultimate over. He had to leave the field for treatment. With the win, Australia took an early lead in the five-match T20I series.