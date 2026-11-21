AP Congress to Protest Electoral Issues on Constitution Day

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president and incharge (Administration) Kolanukonda Shivaji announced that the party will organise a "Samvidhan Raksha March" across the state on November 26 to mark Constitution Day. He stated that the programme is being organised under the slogan“Protect the Constitution – Save the Nation, Safeguard the Vote.”

He said the Congress Party strongly opposes the alleged deletion of votes, irregularities in electoral rolls and actions that undermine the voting rights of citizens in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the SIR process, stating that it poses a threat to democracy and the right to vote.

Referring to allegations of electoral irregularities since 2023 in favour of a particular political party, he further demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign immediately from his post to uphold the credibility and impartiality of the Election Commission. Shivaji emphasised that all constitutional institutions must function independently, impartially and free from political influence. He called upon every citizen to come forward and fulfil their responsibility in protecting democratic institutions and constitutional values.

He informed that the State-Level“Samvidhan Raksha March” will be held on November 26 at 11:00 AM, starting from Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Vijayawada, and proceeding to the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue at PWD Grounds, under the leadership of AICC In-charge for Andhra Pradesh PV Mohan. He further stated that similar rallies will be organised across all districts of the State, from District Congress Committee offices to Dr. BR Ambedkar statues, along with programmes at the Mandal level. Kolanukonda Shivaji appealed to Congress leaders and workers, people's organisations, civil society groups, intellectuals, advocates, academicians, prominent citizens and all those who believe in protecting democracy to participate in large numbers and make the programme a grand success.