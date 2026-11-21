Bengaluru's Cubbon Park Flower Show 2026 begins on November 25. The 11-day exhibition will feature around one lakh flower pots, colourful displays, Karnataka-themed installations, children's activities and food stalls. Check dates and ticket details.

Bengaluru is all set to welcome the winter season with the return of its popular annual flower show at Cubbon Park.

Organised by the State Department of Horticulture, the 11-day event will begin on November 25, offering visitors an opportunity to admire colourful floral arrangements, creative installations, gardening displays and family-friendly activities.

The exhibition is expected to attract large crowds, including families, school students and nature enthusiasts looking to enjoy the seasonal blooms.

This year's Cubbon Park Flower Show will also celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava, adding a cultural touch to the floral exhibition.

With thousands of flower pots and several attractions planned across the venue, the event is expected to be one of Bengaluru's major winter attractions.

The annual flower show will run for 11 days from November 25 at Cubbon Park.

The State Department of Horticulture has made arrangements to showcase a wide range of flowers and decorative displays for visitors.

According to reports, around one lakh flower pots have been arranged for the exhibition.

The event is expected to attract visitors of all age groups, with dedicated activities for children, along with food stalls, shops and nurseries.

Visitors can look forward to seeing several varieties of seasonal and ornamental flowers at the Cubbon Park Flower Show.

The displays are expected to include salvia, marigold, petunia, torenia, chrysanthemums and gerbera, among others.

The colourful arrangements will give visitors an opportunity to explore different flower varieties and enjoy the landscaped displays.

The exhibition is also expected to attract gardening enthusiasts and people interested in horticulture.

The 2026 edition will also celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava through floral arrangements and themed installations.

The previous edition featured several creative displays along the stretch from the Bandstand to the Bal Bhavan Gate.

In 2025, visitors witnessed an elephant sculpture made using vegetables, a floral replica of Hampi's stone chariot, a map of Karnataka created with flowers, and colourful representations of birds and animals.

More than 35,000 plants were reportedly used for special displays based on Children's Day and Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Apart from the flower arrangements, the exhibition will feature activities designed to make the visit enjoyable for families and children.

Dedicated programmes for young visitors, food stalls, shopping areas and nurseries are among the attractions planned for the event.

The flower show will provide an opportunity for families and friends to explore the displays, learn about different plants and enjoy the festive atmosphere at Cubbon Park.

Visitors planning to attend the exhibition should also keep the entry fee in mind. During the 2025 edition, tickets were priced at Rs 30 for adults and Rs 10 for children. Tickets were available at the entrance gates.

However, the organisers have not yet confirmed the entry fee for the 2026 edition. Visitors are advised to check official announcements from the Horticulture Department before planning their visit.

With its colourful floral arrangements, creative installations and Karnataka-themed displays, the Cubbon Park Flower Show 2026 is set to offer Bengaluru residents and visitors an enjoyable seasonal attraction.

The 11-day exhibition will provide an opportunity to experience the city's winter festivities while exploring a wide variety of flowers and horticultural displays.