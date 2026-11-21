MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As the final night of the Miss Universe 2026 pageant draws closer, spectators' eyes are not just on who will wear the crown this year but also on the crown itself.

A new spectacular crown has been unveiled for the 75th year of the pageant. According to the organisers, "Miss Universe 2026 will be crowned with an extraordinary piece of fine jewellery crafted from 18-karat white gold".

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The crown will be adorned with 3,150 diamonds and is called 'The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy'. It has been created by renowned jewellery designer George Wittels in collaboration with Maison d'OR, a Parisian fine jewellery house.

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The design of the new crown is to pay tribute to the women who have shaped Miss Universe throughout its history while reflecting the pageant's evolution over the past seven and a half decades.

“This crown is a tribute to our history, but more importantly, it celebrates the women who have worn our title, their stories, their impact around the world, and the future generations who will continue that legacy,” said Ronald Day, CEO of the Miss Universe Organisation.

Three diamonds are featured on the crown, representing the past, present and future of Miss Universe.

The diamond on the left honours the women who have broken barriers, paved the way for others, and helped shape the pageant's legacy over the past 75 years. Meanwhile, the diamond on the right celebrates the women who continue to inspire others and make a meaningful difference in their communities today.

The most prominent diamond in the centre symbolises the future and the women who will carry the legacy of the pageant forward. It is also positined under the organisation's iconic star which draws a connection between the pageant's history and the new era.

The unveiling took place at The Miss Universe Experience in Plaza Las Américas, bringing together special guests who have been part of the pageant's history, along with delegates competing in this year's edition.

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