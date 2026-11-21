MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An Indian expat who borrowed a bike from a friend and spent Dh300 decorating it as a tribute to the UAE has been named one of the winners of the Dress Your Ride competition, held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The winners, who each received Dh10,000, were announced on the Dubai Fitness Challenge social media channels on Friday.

Local resident Mohan Chauhan, a cashier at a Dubai restaurant, decorated his bike with 100 UAE flags to take the top prize in the Best Overall Bike category. He added balloons in the national colours and other decorations to make his bike stand out.

Recommended For You

“I borrowed the bike from a friend who was traveling to India,” he told Khaleej Times.“I spent several days wondering how to decorate it. Then I hit upon the idea of decorating it with UAE flags.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He got a carpenter to make a frame to fit all the flags, fitted a second seat and added some embellishments to the bike.“It took me around four days working in bits and pieces to get the whole thing ready,” he said.

Mohan, who has been working in the UAE for over a decade, said that the country has enabled him to keep growing.“I started out as a waiter,” he recalled.“But over the last few years, I have worked my way up to becoming a cashier. Now, I am learning videography and editing in my free time to keep upskilling myself. My wife and three-year-old daughter are now in India. I hope to bring them to the UAE someday.”

In the days leading up to the Dubai Ride, it was announced that those who dressed up in the most creative manner would win Dh10,000 each in four categories. A similar competition has also been announced for the Dubai Run, with 10 people standing a chance to win Dh10,000 each. To participate, runners should send their entries to the Dubai Fitness Challenge on social media, showing their bib numbers clearly.

Other winners

Apart from Mohan, three other contestants were also awarded for their creative costumes during the Dubai Ride. Dubai resident Tarmiati Cindy, who stood out during the ride as a sunflower, won in the Most Creative Theme category. The Thai expat who works as a domestic helper in the UAE said the decoration of her bike was inspired by her homeland. In Thailand, sunflowers symbolise strength, optimism and moving in the right direction.

“I love doing crafts and as soon as I heard of the Dress your Ride competition, I decided that I wanted to dress up as a sunflower in honour of my country,” she said.

Tarmiati, who arrived in the UAE in 2022, said that she was shocked to know that she won.“I am going to send the money home to support my family and give a part of it to charity here,” she said.“Doing charity is very important to me.”

The best-dressed group award went to a group of friends who dressed as happy sea urchins, while a family who decorated their cycle with signboards, matching costumes and masks were honored with the best family costume. Calling themselves the Guardians of the Emirates, the family also had cardboard cutouts of Burj Khalifa decorating their bikes.

Dubai Run 2026 registration open: Parking, routes, bib collection; all you need to know In pictures: Dubai Ride 2026 cyclists go all out for Dh10,000 Dress Your Ride prize From sleepy 1-year-old to 3.45am start: Dubai Ride brings thousands to Sheikh Zayed Road

ALSO READ