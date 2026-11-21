MENAFN - GetNews)Chunchen Furniture Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer specializing in high-quality office leather chair s, has recently launched a new intelligent production line, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to modern craftsmanship and global expansion.

Equipped with advanced automation systems and precision leather processing technology, the new facility enhances both production efficiency and product consistency. It reflects Chunchen's dedication to integrating technology with traditional craftsmanship to deliver ergonomic, stylish, and durable Office Furniture.

In addition to serving domestic clients, Chunchen Furniture continues to strengthen its presence in overseas markets, exporting to more than 30 countries across Europe, America, and Southeast Asia. The company also welcomes OEM and ODM collaborations to provide customized solutions for global partners.

With innovation and quality at its core, Chunchen Furniture is setting a new standard for the modern workspace.

About Us

Foshan Chunchen Furniture Co.,Ltd.

Founded in 2016 in Nanhai District, Foshan - the core hub of China's furniture manufacturing industry - we are a reliable professional manufacturer specializing in office chairs. Our product range covers ergonomic chairs, mesh office chairs, leather chairs, conference chairs, training chairs and bar stools. We offer sample-based customization and OEM private label services.