MENAFN - GetNews)The global culinary industry is currently grappling with two pivotal issues: growing consumer concerns over pre-made food in restaurants and innovative strides in food waste recycling.​

In China, a high-profile dispute erupted when social media influencer Luo Yonghao accused popular restaurant chain XiBei of serving pre-made dishes. On September 10, 2025, Luo shared his dining experience online, stating he spent 830 yuan (about $115) on 15 dishes for five people-claiming nearly all were pre-made. He presented receipts and challenged XiBei's "freshly cooked" brand promise, urging laws to mandate pre-made food labeling.​

XiBei's founder Jia Guolong swiftly denied the allegations, asserting "100% no pre-made food" and announcing a lawsuit against Luo. The chain opened kitchens for public inspections, but live streams revealed frozen ingredients heated on induction cookers instead of traditional stoves. A chef even admitted some lamb chops were reused across three meals, while an employee was photographed using a drain-cleaning tool on utensils. XiBei's contradictory customer letter, deleted within 30 minutes, deepened public distrust. A survey showed only 6% of netizens supported XiBei, with 47% backing Luo's call for transparency.​

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls launched a successful waste-reduction project. Partnering with local organizations, hotels now divert over 80 tons of monthly food waste to maggot-breeding facilities. The larvae, rich in protein, are repurposed as poultry feed and aquaculture supplies. This cuts landfill pressure and creates jobs, becoming a model for sustainable waste management.​

These developments highlight the industry's need to balance consumer trust with eco-friendly practices, shaping its future direction.​

About us

JIANGMEN LINGSHENG KITCHEN WARE CO. LTD. has a remarkable journey in the world of kitchenware manufacturing. Situated in Jiangmen, renowned as the well - known hometown of metalware, our company has been a key player in the industry since its establishment in 1988. Over the past nearly 30 years, we have witnessed significant changes and growth in the kitchenware market, and we have continuously evolved and adapted to stay at the forefront.