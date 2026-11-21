MENAFN - GetNews)Copper and nickel alloy wire is a high-performance composite metal wire widely used in precision electronics and industrial manufacturing. By blending copper's excellent conductivity with nickel's superior stability and corrosion resistance, this alloy wire overcomes the limitations of pure copper wire. It delivers stable electrical performance, strong mechanical durability and outstanding environmental adaptability, becoming an indispensable material for high-precision and harsh-condition industrial equipment.

Core Advantages

First, it features ultra-stable electrical resistivity. Different from ordinary copper wire, copper-nickel alloy wire maintains consistent resistance values under wide temperature changes. Its low temperature coefficient effectively avoids performance deviation caused by heat fluctuation, ensuring high precision for electronic circuits.

Second, it possesses excellent anti-corrosion and anti-oxidation properties. The nickel element forms a protective oxide layer on the wire surface, resisting oxidation, moisture and chemical erosion. It performs exceptionally well in marine, humid and chemical working environments with long service life.

Third, it offers superior mechanical performance. The alloy structure improves tensile strength and ductility, making the wire easy to wind, bend and process. It is not easy to break or deform during automated production, supporting high-efficiency industrial assembly.

Main Industrial Applications

Copper and nickel alloy wire covers diversified high-end industrial scenarios.

In precision electronic industries, it is commonly used for wire-wound resistors, strain gauges, sensor components and precision instrument circuits, relying on its stable resistance to guarantee measurement accuracy.

In temperature testing systems, it serves as thermocouple extension wire, providing accurate and consistent temperature signal transmission for industrial temperature monitoring equipment.

In marine and offshore industries, its seawater corrosion resistance makes it ideal for ship wiring, offshore facility circuits and underwater detection equipment.

In heating and power industries, the wire works for low-power heating elements and industrial control wiring, balancing stable conductivity and heat resistance.

Applicable End Products

This alloy wire matches a wide range of finished products, including precision electronic instruments, industrial temperature sensors, marine electrical systems, automated control devices, household electrical heating components and aerospace auxiliary circuits. It fully meets the strict durability and precision requirements of mid-to-high-end industrial equipment.

About us

Zhuhai Transmo Technology Co., Ltd is a professional enameled wire manufacturer for fine and ultra fine enameled wire, rectangular wire as well as Litz wire. The finest wire diameter reach 10 micron. TRANSMO have been a leading supplier for self-bonding wire and High Tension Wire. All the wire can be produced according to industry standards such as IEC 60317, NEMA MW1000, JIS C3202 or to customer specific requirements.