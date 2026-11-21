(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai, China - Nov. 21, 2026 - From Light Banner to Heavy Tarp: How Grid Weight and Coating Split the Load Two rolls come off the same laminating line: a 280 g/m2 printed banner and a 900 g/m2 truck cover. Both are a PVC-fabric-PVC sandwich. Both are sold by the same unit - grams per square metre. And yet almost nothing about their internal construction is the same: the base fabric, the reinforcement grid, and the share of the weight that comes from coating versus skeleton all shift as you climb the weight ladder. That gap is where a lot of procurement confusion starts. Finished weight is a quoting language - it is what distributors compare and what price lists are built on. It is not a component specification. Two laminates at the same nominal weight can behave completely differently because the grams land in different places. This article unpacks the ladder: what the weight classes are, what the grams are actually made of, how the reinforcement grid's job changes at each rung, and what fails first in each class. The Same Sandwich, Four Weight Classes The PVC tarpaulin sandwich is simple to state: a reinforcement core suspended between two PVC layers, laminated or coated into a single sheet. What changes across the market is the core and the PVC share. Industry references converge on a similar ladder for PVC fabric, with the numbers quoted here as approximate bands rather than a single standard:

Class Finished weight (approx.) Typical service First failure point to design for Light banner media ~280–340 g/m2 Short-term indoor and sheltered outdoor signage, events Seam welds and handling tears General outdoor banner ~380–510 g/m2 Hoardings, building wraps, medium-term campaigns Wind load at fixings and hems Industrial tarp ~450–750 g/m2 Truck curtains, agricultural covers, scaffold sheeting Abrasion, corner stress, weld quality Heavy tarp ~900 g/m2 and up Curtainsider trucks, mining, offshore, long-term industrial covers Corner tear initiation, UV-driven coating embrittlement

Banner and tarp overlap in the middle - a 450-500 g/m2 material can be sold as a heavy banner or a light industrial cover, depending on who is quoting. The class labels matter less than the trend they describe: as finished weight climbs, the base fabric carries more of the load, the coating carries more of the durability, and the reinforcement strategy changes character entirely.

Weight ladder diagram for PVC tarpaulin: light banner, general banner, industrial tarp and heavy tarp, showing PVC share, grid weight, base fabric and first failure point at each class

Four classes, one ladder: where the grams sit at each rung, and what fails first there. Original diagram - GADTEX (RUIFIBER GROUP).

What the Grams Are Made Of

A finished gsm figure bundles at least three components: the base fabric (the reinforcement core itself), and the PVC on each side of it. How the total splits depends on the process:



Laminated constructions bond PVC films to a lighter base fabric - commonly in the 200D–500D yarn range at lower thread counts. Industry tables place laminated banner material from roughly 220 up to about 440 g/m2. The films provide most of the surface properties; the fabric provides the skeleton. Coated constructions spread liquid PVC onto a heavier, denser base fabric - 1000D yarns at 18×18 threads per square inch and up. Coated frontlit banner typically sits around 440–560 g/m2 in industry tables, with heavy truck tarps extending the same logic to 900 g/m2 and beyond.

The consequence for buyers: at equal finished weight, a laminated and a coated material put their grams in different places. The coated build has more grams inside the yarn system itself - which is why coated grades are the ones quoted with four-figure tensile values in manufacturer tables. The laminated build depends more on the film and the bond line; its weak link is usually the adhesion between film and fabric, which is why weld strength dominates laminated-banner failure discussions.

The Base-Fabric Ladder

Climbing the weight ladder, the base fabric climbs with it. Manufacturer grade tables trace a clear line: light laminated banner on 500D yarn at 9×9 per square inch; mid-class coated banner on 1000D at 18×18; transport-grade fabric on 1000D at 20×20–23×23; heavy tarp on 1000D at 30×30 or Panama-weave constructions. Yarn denier sets the per-thread strength ceiling; thread count sets how many threads share the load.

Inside that base fabric, two very different reinforcement philosophies exist:

- yarns interlaced mechanically. This is the industry default for mid and heavy classes, and its four-figure tensile absolutes are the benchmark the heavy end of the market quotes against.- a chemically bonded, non-woven grid of continuous filaments. At 2–10 g/m2 it adds tear-path interruption and dimensional stability at a fraction of the fabric weight, which is why it earns its place in lighter constructions.

These are not competitors at the same rung; they occupy different rungs. That distinction is the core of our earlier comparison of woven base fabric versus laid scrim cores, and it drives the mapping below.

Where the Grid Weight Goes - and Where It Hands Over

Here is the part finished-gsm quotes never show: the reinforcement grid's weight does not simply rise with the ladder. It follows a different curve - light at the bottom, moderate in the middle, and at the top it hands the job over entirely to the woven base fabric.

Our polyester CP-series data sheet covers the range where a laid scrim is the right core, and the mapping we recommend from our own grid range to finished constructions looks like this:

Grid (own data sheet) Mesh Grid weight Fits Why this level CP8*12PH 8×12.5 mm 2–2.5 g/m2 Lightest banner media Print drape and handling dominate; grid only arrests tears CP2.5*10PH 2.5×10 mm 4–5 g/m2 Light awnings, temporary covers, general banner Balanced MD strength for flutter and roll-up service CP2.5*5PH 2.5×5 mm 5.5–6 g/m2 General tarpaulin, bags, liners Denser grid for tear-path interruption at low weight CP4*6PH 4×6 mm 7.8–10 g/m2 Sail cloth, flex-demanding covers Heavier grid where folding fatigue is the failure mode - - - Heavy truck cover, long-term industrial Woven base fabric takes over; the grid's job is absorbed into the fabric

This mapping is our recommendation based on our own data sheets and the positioning established in our tarpaulin article - finished-gsm classes are industry reference bands, so the mapping is directional, not a standard. The logic it encodes is worth making explicit: a reinforcement grid is insurance against tear propagation and dimensional drift. The more grams the base fabric and coating already contribute, the less marginal value each grid gram adds. Below the woven crossover, grid weight buys real performance; above it, the fabric's own thread count does the same job with more authority.

For converters, that produces a simple RFQ discipline: start from the finished class and service life, pick the construction (laminated or coated), then ask the scrim supplier for the grid level that matches the tear and stability budget left over after the fabric takes its share.

What Fails First in Each Class

Weight classes exist because service conditions differ, and each class has a characteristic first failure:



Light banner media. Welds and handling. Industry guidance is blunt that welding strength - the seam where panels join - is often the first point of failure on a large banner, regardless of base weight. UV exposure drives fading and coating breakdown first at the thinnest coated areas.

General outdoor banner. Wind load. Large banners act as sails; the material must be welded or hemmed correctly and fixed with balanced tension, or the wind finds the hem.

Industrial tarp. Abrasion and corner stress. Ratchet straps, shifting loads, and scaffold contact concentrate force at corners and folds - this is where tear initiation, not tear propagation, becomes the issue, and where the woven core earns its thread count. Heavy tarp. Coating chemistry. Industry references converge on the mechanism: UV radiation degrades the plasticiser content of the PVC compound; once plasticisers migrate out, the surface embrittles and micro-cracks propagate inward. Cracking, in other words, is a plasticiser problem before it is a thickness problem - stabilization packages in the compound matter more than raw weight.

Reading failures against the ladder clarifies what the grid is and is not responsible for. The grid interrupts tear propagation and stabilizes the web; it does not stop a weld from peeling, a hem from fluttering loose, or a coating from embrittling. Those are process and formulation decisions made elsewhere in the laminate.

Reading a Finished-gsm Quote as a Component Spec

When the next quote lands, the useful questions are not "how many grams" but "where are the grams". If the spec-sheet vocabulary itself is unfamiliar, our guide to reading a laid scrim data sheet covers gsm, mesh pitch, tensile and elongation. Five checks do most of the work:

1 construction - laminated or coated - and what base fabric (denier × thread count) sits inside?2 reinforcement core does the build use, and at what weight and mesh?3 the tear and stability budget match the service class - or is the grid merely present, at a weight that neither helps the drape nor the tear 4 is the welding compatibility of the specific film–fabric pair, since the seam is the first failure in the light and mid classes?5 covers: what UV stabilization package does the compound carry - the parameter that outweights thickness for service life?

We answer the grid question from the component side. Send us your laminate stack, the base fabric you run, and the finished class you are targeting, and we will recommend the grid level from our range - with samples cut to your line width.

FAQ

Is heavier always better when comparing two banner materials at the same class?

No. Industry guidance is explicit that over-specifying weight adds cost and handling difficulty, and that coating quality and weld compatibility can outweigh raw weight for outdoor life. Match weight to expected life and wind exposure, not to a bigger number.

Within the laid-scrim range, does a denser grid always improve a banner?

It improves tear-path interruption and dimensional stability, at a cost in weight and drape. The right level is the one that matches the tear and stability budget of the finished class - our mapping table gives the starting point, and line trials settle it.

Can a laid scrim core replace a woven base fabric in a heavy truck tarp?

No. The heavy classes quote four-figure tensile values that a 2–10 g/m2 grid cannot deliver; at that rung the woven base fabric is the industry-standard answer. Laid scrim earns the light and mid classes instead - the crossover logic is laid out in our woven-versus-laid-scrim comparison.

Does the grid show through the finished banner or tarp surface?

In a fully bonded laminate the grid sits inside the PVC, encapsulated between the layers; whether any grid pattern telegraphs to the surface depends on film thickness and bond quality of the finished construction, which is why line trials with the actual film are the reliable check.

About Us

GADTEX, a specialized brand of SHANGHAI RUIFIBER INDUSTRY CO., LTD., focuses on the development and manufacturing of Laid Scrims, reinforcement materials and industrial composite solutions. With extensive experience in reinforcement technology and international supply, we provide reliable and customizable materials for applications including waterproofing, flooring, insulation, FRP/GRP/GRE, construction, automotive and composite materials.