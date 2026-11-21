MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Raad bin Zeid honored the families of cornea donors on Saturday at a ceremony where the Jordan Eye Bank called for more donations to shorten waiting lists.

The bank supplied some 60,314 corneas from 1992 through the end of 2025, its director, Muawyah Bdour, said. Based at Jordan University Hospital since 1979, the bank screens corneas, assesses their quality, and distributes them to qualified physicians. Bdour urged community and religious leaders and the media to raise awareness of donation.

Hanan Droubi, vice president of the Friends Society of Jordan Eye Bank and Prevention of Blindness, said local donors had provided more than 6,000 corneas worth an estimated JD 7 million or more. The donations helped patients regain their sight and eased costs for patients and the bank, she said. Droubi paid tribute to families who agreed to donate while grieving the loss of a loved one.

The Grand Mufti, Ahmad Hasanat, said cornea donation is permissible under Islamic law and reflects Islamic teachings on compassion and mutual support. He said Jordan was among the first Arab and Muslim countries to issue religious rulings on organ and cornea donation in the early 1990s. The General Iftaa Department answers questions about those rulings through a dedicated section of its website, he added.

Father Simon Hijazin, speaking for the Catholic Center for Studies and Media, cited Christ's teachings on restoring sight and giving of oneself for others. He said the Catholic Church encourages organ donation after death when the donor or the family consents and medical and ethical safeguards protect human life and dignity.

Donors' relatives and recipients also spoke about how donation can preserve sight and improve recipients' quality of life. The association organized the ceremony with the Jordan Eye Bank Committee. Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Mohammad Khalaileh attended alongside religious and medical figures and other public figures.

Prince Raad presented certificates of appreciation to donors' families and plaques to supporters of the association.

//Petra// AO