MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Police, the Mines and Minerals Department, and the district administration jointly launched a grand operation against illegal gold mining along the Indus River in Amanpura, Nizampur, in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the operation, 237 illegal mining sites were demolished.

The operation targeted 170 plants, two hotels, six dumpers, five tractor-trolleys, 15 generators, 17 excavators, and three motorcycles. Security personnel also recovered one heavy machine gun, one Kalashnikov, three rifles, two shotguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibres. Cases have been registered against the suspects.

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According to sources, the area was sealed off from all sides before the operation began. During the crackdown, houses belonging to four proclaimed offenders wanted in murder cases were searched, while 19 more suspects, including three facilitators, were taken into custody.

The demolished sites were being used to store equipment and machinery for illegal gold mining.