KP Authorities Launch Massive Crackdown On Illegal Gold Mining
The operation targeted 170 plants, two hotels, six dumpers, five tractor-trolleys, 15 generators, 17 excavators, and three motorcycles. Security personnel also recovered one heavy machine gun, one Kalashnikov, three rifles, two shotguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibres. Cases have been registered against the suspects.
Also Read: Pakistan sees another significant drop in gold rates
According to sources, the area was sealed off from all sides before the operation began. During the crackdown, houses belonging to four proclaimed offenders wanted in murder cases were searched, while 19 more suspects, including three facilitators, were taken into custody.
The demolished sites were being used to store equipment and machinery for illegal gold mining.
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