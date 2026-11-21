MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yle reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of Russia's Leningrad Region, claims that the vessel was attacked by two drones.

The Finnish Defence Forces also reported that a drone strike against a Russian commercial vessel was detected during the first half of Saturday in international waters, west of the island of Gogland, in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. According to the Finnish Defence Forces, the vessel was damaged.

Finland informed its allies about the incident.

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According to Estonian police, the vessel in question was the Sparta II, which was travelling from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad. At the time of the strike, it was approximately 11 nautical miles (20.4 kilometres) north of Vaindloo Island, off the coast of Estonia.

Russian authorities reported that the vessel's crew was being evacuated.

The vessel was located on a shipping route open to international traffic, within the area of responsibility of the St. Petersburg Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

There is currently no information about possible environmental pollution, Estonian police added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Finnish military said it had detected a“strike” against a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea on November 11.

Photo: Rajavartiolaitos