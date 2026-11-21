MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukraine's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Yurii Vitrenko, during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Ukrinform reports.

Vitrenko stated that Ukraine had repeatedly offered Russia concrete steps towards de-escalation, but Moscow had categorically rejected these proposals and continued striking Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. He noted that the consequences of Russia's approach were now visible on the Kerch Bridge, adding that, as Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had pointed out, Russia could simply have agreed to a ceasefire.

According to Vitrenko, despite all diplomatic efforts, Russia continued to insist on its maximalist objectives and should expect further consequences unless it changed its approach.

He emphasized that although the Russian Federation might choose to ignore the human casualties, economic consequences and destruction caused by its aggression, damage to the Kerch Bridge could serve as a much stronger reminder to the Kremlin of the need to reconsider its position. He added that the bridge, built on Ukraine's sovereign territory and serving as a key military supply route between Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea, could compel Moscow to finally engage in constructive peace negotiations based on the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

Ukraine at OSCE: Russia living in 'parallel reality' about its battlefield gains

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Kerch Bridge was attacke on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. However, trains and buses continued operating, albeit with delays.

On the night of November 17, the bridge was attacked again, according to several monitoring channels.

On the evening of November 18, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence announced that road traffic across the Kerch Bridge had been suspended and that structural debris had blocked the navigation channel.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian Neptune missiles had damaged the railway tracks on the Kerch Bridge during the night of November 19.

On November 19, Russia's Ministry of Transport announced that train traffic across the Kerch Bridge had been temporarily suspended.