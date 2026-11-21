Russian Forces Attack Odesa Region, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged
"Today, the enemy once again attacked the Odesa region. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including two private houses. There were no casualties," the regional administration chief wrote.Read also: Russian drone strikes private enterprise in Poltava region
He noted that the relevant emergency services were working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
As previously reported, an enemy UAV crashed on the grounds of an industrial enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment