MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the enemy once again attacked the Odesa region. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including two private houses. There were no casualties," the regional administration chief wrote.

Russian drone strikes private enterprise in Poltava region

He noted that the relevant emergency services were working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

As previously reported, an enemy UAV crashed on the grounds of an industrial enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region.