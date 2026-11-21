MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports that President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook following a coordination meeting held after his meeting with British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting.

"I held a coordination meeting immediately after my talks with the UK Secretary of State for Defence. The discussion was very substantive, and we are preparing new joint steps in our defense cooperation. The first instructions to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense have already been issued. Yevhenii Khmara is preparing for meetings in Europe over the coming days – Ukraine needs concrete results. We will have greater defense capabilities of our own and a substantial expansion of cooperation with our partners in Europe," Zelensky stated.

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He added that details of the missile programme were also discussed today and that priorities had been updated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting the specific defence capabilities that Ukraine needs immediately.