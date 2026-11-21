MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

More than 5,000 employees of US-based Anthropic have become millionaires through the value of their shareholdings following the company's stock market debut on Nasdaq, The Hill reported.

According to the information, around 2,800 employees of the creator of the Claude artificial intelligence model hold shares worth more than $10 million. Another 600 employees have stock packages valued at over $100 million. In addition, seven employees have become billionaires. As of September 2026, Anthropic had more than 5,000 employees.

"The most striking thing here is how quickly it has happened," Andrew Benson, founder and CEO of The Hill, told CNN. He noted that Anthropic employees rarely leave the company because they expect the value of their equity holdings to increase further.

Unlike many other technology companies, Anthropic allowed employees who were not founders to sell up to 10% of their shares on the first day of trading. However, it remains unclear how many employees took advantage of this opportunity. The sale of the remaining portions of their shareholdings is subject to restrictions.

On November 19, Anthropic raised $81.3 billion by offering 980 million shares at $83 each, in what was described as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. The company had initially planned to price its shares between $70 and $78.

After trading began on Nasdaq, shares in the creator of Claude surged 35.2% above the offering price to reach $112.20. This implied a company valuation of around $2 trillion, taking into account all shares and stock options.

However, just an hour later, the share price fell to $98.

Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters