Azerbaijani Para-Judoka Ilham Zakiyev Wins Bronze At Grand Prix In Egypt
According to the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Zakiyev competed in the J1 category in the over-95 kg weight division.
In the round of 16, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated Britain's Dan English, but suffered a defeat against Moldova's Ian Basoca in the quarterfinals.
In the repechage round, Zakiyev overcame Uzbekistan's Ulmas Raimov. He then defeated Kazakhstan's Baglanbek Onalbek in the bronze medal bout to secure a place on the podium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment