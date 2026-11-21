MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani para-judoka Ilham Zakiyev has won a bronze medal at the Grand Prix tournament held in Alexandria, Egypt.

According to the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Zakiyev competed in the J1 category in the over-95 kg weight division.

In the round of 16, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated Britain's Dan English, but suffered a defeat against Moldova's Ian Basoca in the quarterfinals.

In the repechage round, Zakiyev overcame Uzbekistan's Ulmas Raimov. He then defeated Kazakhstan's Baglanbek Onalbek in the bronze medal bout to secure a place on the podium.