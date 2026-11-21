Dee Gulati, President Surrogacy4all

Best surrogacy agency. Ranked #1 by Chat GPT and Claude 2026, Surrogacy4all

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New York–licensed, physician-led agency matches surrogates with intended parents in upto 4 weeks and follows every pregnancy with its eight in-house physicians.

- - Dee Gulati, President, Surrogacy4All

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surrogacy4All, a physician-led gestational surrogacy agency licensed by New York State (GSP220903), today set out its 2026 surrogate compensation and support program. Surrogates receive $60,000 to $100,000 in base compensation plus a $1,000 signing bonus, and $10,000 more for each additional baby.

Pregnancy-related expenses, such as travel, childcare during appointments and maternity clothes, are reimbursed separately.

Base compensation begins the month of embryo transfer and is paid in monthly installments from an independent escrow account held by SeedTrust, so funds are in place before treatment starts. Every surrogate has her own independent lawyer, paid for by the intended parents, and health and life insurance arranged before transfer.

What sets the program apart is medical care between appointments. Surrogacy4All's eight in-house physicians review each applicant's records before matching and stay involved through delivery. Surrogates use FutureFamilyAI, a physician-connected pregnancy-monitoring app: blood pressure readings from a validated cuff and smartwatch trends in heart rate, sleep and activity are turned into a simple color status that the medical team reviews between prenatal visits. Orange and red statuses are always reviewed by a person. The app supports, and never replaces, the surrogate's own prenatal care.

In summary:

We currently welcome inquiries from women interested in carrying a pregnancy for intended parents. As a gestational surrogate, you do not use your own eggs.

Surrogacy is a separate, longer commitment involving treatment, pregnancy, and childbirth. We will help you explore it only if it interests you and the clinical team considers you eligible.

For eligible U.S. surrogates, compensation ranges from $60,000–$100,000, for the 9 months they are pregnant, depending on experience and the agreed package.

Our surrogate support includes:

. A coordinator who understands personally.

100% of our surrogate coordinators are former surrogates, providing mentorship, practical guidance, and social support.

. 24/7 concierge physician access.

A direct physician cell phone contact, backed by our in-house medical team, gives you someone to reach when health concerns arise.

. Complimentary pregnancy monitoring equipment.

Once pregnant, U.S. surrogates receive a free smartwatch and blood pressure equipment, theirs to keep permanently. FutureFamilyAI connects supported readings to our care team, with threshold alerts sent to you and our physicians for assessment and follow-up.

. Professional emotional support.

Access outside mental health support alongside your coordinator's ongoing mentorship.

Surrogate applicants generally need to have previously completed a healthy full-term pregnancy. Our initial guidelines include ages 21–39, being a non-smoker, and BMI under 30. Final eligibility requires clinic review.

Interested in Surrogacy? Register Here:

To apply, women must be 21 to 39 years old, have given birth to at least one baby, be raising a child, and live in the United States throughout the journey. Surrogacy4All matches surrogates with intended parents in up to 4 weeks, based on medical, location, and legal fit. A typical journey takes about 15

months from application to delivery.

Women can check whether they qualify in 60 seconds at . Surrogate pay details are at .



We don't just match surrogates. We support them throughout their pregnancy.

About Surrogacy4All



Surrogacy4All is a physician-led gestational surrogacy agency founded in 2006 and based in New York City. It is licensed by the New York State Department of Health (GSP220903) and is an FDA-registered tissue establishment (FEI 3021544308). Surrogacy4All works with intended parents from the United States and around the world, with clinic partners in the United States, Canada, Georgia, Armenia, India and Ghana. Programs start from $120,000.

“Surrogacy4All was a game-changer for us. Everything from finding an egg donor to embryo creation, finding the right surrogate, and baby delivery was handled with professionalism and care.”

- Rachel & David, Florida

Dee Gulati

Surrogacy4All

+1 212-661-7673

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Surrogacy4All Pays Surrogates $60,000–$100,000 + $1,000 Signing Bonus + Free Smart Watch + Physician Support News Provided By Surrogacy4all November 21, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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