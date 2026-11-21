Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 18, 2026, Binance has secured a major legal development in its efforts to recover cryptocurrency stolen during the October 29 security breach, after the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts issued a worldwide freezing order covering approximately $6.5 billion in assets associated with the alleged attackers. The order represents an important step in the exchange's recovery strategy, moving the investigation beyond blockchain tracing and asset freezes into formal international legal proceedings.

The development comes after the theft affected approximately $6.34 billion in digital assets across multiple blockchain networks. Binance said the legal action would help prevent the movement of identified funds and provide exchanges, stablecoin issuers and other industry participants with a clearer legal basis for returning assets already frozen during the investigation. The Block+1

The October breach exposed the operational risks associated with cryptocurrency exchange infrastructure. Investigators linked the attack to sophisticated cybercriminal activity, with US authorities and Binance attributing responsibility to North Korean-linked actors.

Following the incident, Binance worked with blockchain analytics companies, law enforcement agencies and cryptocurrency service providers to identify suspicious wallets and restrict access to funds where possible.

The exchange also said it had covered affected customer balances using its own resources and industry cooperation. However, recovering stolen cryptocurrency requires cooperation from multiple parties because assets can move between networks, exchanges and wallets within minutes.

The ADGM Courts issued a worldwide freezing order against unidentified individuals allegedly responsible for the theft. Binance said the order covered approximately $6.5 billion and was accompanied by additional interim orders concerning specific stolen assets.

According to the exchange, its legal team identified approximately 26,000 wallet addresses associated with the stolen funds. The list is intended to be updated as investigators trace the movement of assets.

A significant feature of the proceedings is that certain orders can be served through blockchain-based channels, allowing relevant market participants to receive legal notifications concerning identified wallets.

Binance had previously reported that approximately $2.85 billion of the stolen assets had been frozen or intercepted. Some of those assets were held by third-party service providers that required legal documentation before returning them.

The companies involved in freezing assets were not accused of participating in the attack. The Block+1

The case highlights how cryptocurrency recovery increasingly depends on cooperation between blockchain analytics firms, exchanges, stablecoin issuers and courts.

The ability to identify stolen assets on public blockchains provides investigators with useful information, but tracing alone cannot guarantee recovery. Legal orders can help establish the authority needed for third parties to preserve and eventually return assets.

For exchanges, the proceedings could become an important example of how international courts handle digital asset recovery when stolen funds move across several jurisdictions.

The court is expected to hold another hearing on December 1 to consider whether the interim restrictions should continue and what further directions may be necessary.

Binance's recovery efforts will depend on the continued identification of assets, cooperation from service providers and the legal process governing their return.