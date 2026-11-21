Singapore, November 18, 2026, DBS and Circle have announced a partnership designed to expand institutional access to USDC across Asia, giving eligible financial institutions and corporate customers a direct route to mint and redeem the dollar-backed stablecoin through the Singapore-based bank.

The arrangement introduces round-the-clock settlement capabilities between US dollars and USDC, allowing participating institutions to manage liquidity across traditional banking and blockchain-based financial systems without depending entirely on conventional banking hours. The partnership reflects the growing role of stablecoins in institutional treasury management and cross-border financial operations. dbs

Background

Stablecoins have become an increasingly important component of the digital asset industry because they provide a blockchain-based representation of relatively stable currency value.

USDC, issued by regulated Circle affiliates, is widely used across cryptocurrency exchanges, decentralised finance applications and payment infrastructure.

Despite its growing adoption, businesses seeking to use stablecoins for institutional transactions must manage the relationship between traditional bank accounts, digital asset wallets and liquidity providers.

Accessing primary issuance and redemption services can be particularly important for institutions handling substantial transaction volumes, as reliance on secondary markets may introduce additional costs and liquidity considerations.

Key Developments

Under the partnership, eligible institutional clients will be able to mint and redeem USDC directly through DBS.

This arrangement is intended to provide an alternative to depending exclusively on secondary-market liquidity when obtaining or converting the stablecoin.

The partnership also supports 24-hour settlement between US dollars and USDC through DBS, providing greater flexibility for institutions operating across different time zones.

The companies intend to combine Circle's stablecoin infrastructure with DBS's institutional banking and digital asset capabilities.

The development also builds on their participation in Project BLOOM, an initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to explore safe and scalable applications for tokenised money.

DBS and Circle believe that closer integration between traditional banking services and regulated stablecoin infrastructure can support corporate treasury operations, international settlement and liquidity management. dbs

Industry Implications

The partnership represents a shift in how traditional banks are approaching stablecoins.

Rather than treating digital currencies solely as assets associated with cryptocurrency trading, financial institutions are increasingly exploring their use in payment settlement and corporate financial operations.

For multinational companies, round-the-clock access to stablecoin issuance and redemption could provide additional flexibility when managing payments outside conventional banking windows.

The arrangement may also encourage other regional banks to develop similar connections with regulated stablecoin issuers.

However, wider adoption will depend on compliance requirements, reserve transparency, operational safeguards and the ability to integrate digital asset services with existing financial systems.

What's Next

The partnership will focus on expanding institutional access and supporting practical applications for USDC in Asia.

Its longer-term significance will depend on how many businesses incorporate the service into their treasury and settlement operations.