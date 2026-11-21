Singapore, November 18, 2026, Visa is expanding the role of stablecoins in international payments by introducing stablecoin-based funding capabilities for eligible Visa Direct clients across Asia-Pacific. The initiative will allow participating businesses to use supported digital currencies to fund cross-border payouts while recipients continue receiving payments in their local fiat currencies.

The company is initially piloting the service with Singapore-based digital payments provider dtcpay. The development represents another effort to connect blockchain-based settlement infrastructure with established international payment networks, potentially giving businesses greater flexibility when managing cross-border liquidity.

Background

Cross-border payments frequently involve multiple financial institutions, currency conversions and settlement arrangements.

For businesses operating across several markets, maintaining sufficient liquidity in different currencies can create operational challenges. Traditional payment networks also operate within banking schedules that vary between countries.

Stablecoins offer another method of moving value between financial institutions and payment providers. Their blockchain-based infrastructure can support transfers outside conventional banking hours, although businesses still need appropriate conversion, compliance and settlement arrangements.

Visa has been exploring stablecoin-powered payment services through its Visa Direct platform, which connects businesses with international payout recipients.

Key Developments

Under the new Asia-Pacific initiative, eligible clients will be able to use supported stablecoins to prefund cross-border payouts through Visa Direct.

Visa has selected dtcpay as its pilot partner in the region. The Singapore-based company will use stablecoins to fund international fiat payouts through the payment network.

Stablecoin infrastructure provider Triple-A is also supporting the expansion by handling conversion, compliance screening and settlement activities.

An important feature of the arrangement is that recipients will receive local currency rather than needing to hold or manage cryptocurrency themselves.

Visa said the new capability builds on earlier stablecoin prefunding pilots launched in 2025. In October 2026, the service moved into commercial production in the United States with Inyo Global.

The Asia-Pacific expansion therefore extends an existing initiative into another major international payments market.

Industry Implications

The development could make stablecoins more relevant to businesses that do not directly participate in cryptocurrency markets.

Companies may be able to use digital assets as a funding mechanism while maintaining familiar fiat payment experiences for customers and suppliers.

For payment providers, stablecoin prefunding could offer additional flexibility when managing liquidity across different markets and time zones.

The arrangement also highlights a changing competitive environment in financial services, where established payment networks are exploring blockchain infrastructure rather than relying exclusively on traditional settlement methods.

Nevertheless, the service remains subject to geographic eligibility, licensing arrangements and compliance requirements. Stablecoin funding does not remove the need for financial crime screening or local payment regulations.

What's Next

Visa plans to continue working with payment providers and infrastructure partners to expand stablecoin-enabled services across additional markets and use cases.

The dtcpay pilot will be an important test of how effectively digital asset funding can operate within an established global payment network.