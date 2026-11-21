Cheyenne, United States, November 18, 2026, Payward, the parent company of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire venture capital and asset management firm Tribe Capital Management. The transaction will expand Payward's business beyond cryptocurrency trading and infrastructure by adding private-market investment sourcing, portfolio construction and fund management capabilities.

Tribe Capital manages approximately $2.7 billion in assets and invests in early-stage and established private companies. The acquisition reflects Payward's broader strategy of developing an integrated financial services platform that connects digital asset infrastructure with traditional investment opportunities. payward+1

Background

Cryptocurrency exchanges have increasingly expanded beyond their original trading businesses.

Several major platforms are developing additional services covering custody, payments, tokenised securities, investment products and institutional financial infrastructure.

Payward has been building its business around a shared infrastructure model that supports multiple financial products, including Kraken and other investment-related services.

Tribe Capital brings a different capability to this structure. Rather than focusing primarily on cryptocurrency trading, the firm uses data analysis and investment research to identify opportunities in private companies.

Key Developments

Under the announced agreement, Tribe Capital's investment sourcing, underwriting and fund management capabilities will become part of Payward's asset management business.

The firm is expected to continue operating within the wider Payward platform while contributing to the development of new private-market investment products.

Tribe Capital was founded in 2018 and invests in early-stage and later-stage private companies, including businesses operating in artificial intelligence, advanced software and financial infrastructure.

The acquisition also brings together organisations with an existing connection through Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi, who co-founded Tribe Capital.

Payward said the combination would allow it to connect investment origination and asset management with its existing capabilities in custody, trading, collateral and tokenisation.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and required consents. payward

Industry Implications

The agreement illustrates how cryptocurrency companies are attempting to diversify their revenue sources and broaden their position within financial services.

For Payward, acquiring an established investment manager provides access to capabilities that would otherwise take considerable time to build internally.

The move could also create opportunities to connect private-market assets with digital financial infrastructure, including tokenisation and institutional custody.

However, private-market investment products involve different risks from cryptocurrency trading. Valuation, liquidity, investment duration and regulatory obligations must be considered separately.

The acquisition therefore represents a strategic expansion rather than an immediate shift toward tokenising all private investments.

What's Next

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2027.

Following completion, attention will turn to how Payward integrates Tribe Capital's investment operations and whether the combined platform introduces new private-market products for institutional and professional customers.