MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in ServiceNowsaw the price of their shares crater $40.46 (27%) on October 29, 2026 in the wake of the company's Q3 2026 financial results and guidance. The drop wiped out about over $41 billion of the company's market capitalization in a single day.

The developments have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman open an investigation into whether ServiceNow has been sufficiently transparent about its revenue metrics, including its current revenue performance obligations (“cRPOs”).

The firm urges investors with substantial losses to submit their trading information. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.



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ServiceNow (NOW) Investigation:

ServiceNow delivers solutions that help organizations govern, secure and manage artificial intelligence and digitalize and streamline workflows to drive collaboration, productivity and better experiences across the enterprise. Its core solution is the ServiceNow AI Platform.

cRPO is one of the company's key business metrics and indicates contracted revenue ServiceNow expects to recognize during the next 12 months. Throughout 2026, until October 28, during the front end of ServiceNow's earnings calls management repeatedly touted cRPO growth exceeding prior guidance.

Among other matters, a major focus of the investigation is on the propriety of those beats.

Questions arose during the company's October 28, 2026 Q3 2026 earnings call. That day, ServiceNow revealed some concerning information. First, it revealed that it obtained early renewals in Q3 that significantly contributed to its slight beat on cRPO guidance. Second, CFO Gina Mastantuono informed investors that the company expected Q4 cRPO growth to be just 18.5%, down from 21% in Q3. Third, in response to analysts' numerous questions on the topic, she revealed that the renewals have“a negative impact in Q4 because we pulled those deals out of Q4 and into Q3[.]”

The market's October 29 reaction was brutal, with shares plummeting 27%.

“We're focused on whether ServiceNow may have misled investors about the value of its widely-touted cRPO growth metric and whether it may have been improperly manipulated,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in ServiceNow and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ServiceNow should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...