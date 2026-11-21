DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto released a security upgrade for its exchange this week, and within days the presale passed $11.29 million. The upgrade is only part of the story, because the more telling detail shows up in the presale flows, where addresses tied to large XRP holdings have taken positions far too big to be test buys. Investors with that kind of history do not commit at that size unless they expect a return.

The XRP price, and the money leaving crypto for the Anthropic IPO, explain what the wider market is doing this week. They also explain why the addresses with the longest track record chose to enter now instead of waiting.

Crypto News: Pepeto's Upgrade Lands as the XRP Price and the Anthropic IPO Explain the Selloff

Why is XRP going down? The XRP price trades near $0.95 on November 21, after touching $0.89 on November 15, its lowest level since November 2024, and the cause is outside the token itself. Spot XRP ETFs lost $19.13 million in the week to November 13, the largest weekly outflow since March. That money left to buy Anthropic IPO shares, which had nothing to do with Ripple.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made that point directly, and VanEck's Matthew Sigel described it as a capital vacuum draining every coin at onc. So the drop came from money rotating into one stock while nothing inside XRP broke, and that money comes back once the shares are priced.

Will XRP go back up? Its record says yes, because XRP fell from $3.84 in 2018 to $0.11 by 2020, then climbed back to $3.84 in 2025. Traders keep naming $1 as roughly this cycle's floor, and most of them hold $10 as the long-run XRP price prediction. From $0.95, that is about 950% upside. The figure sounds huge, but the math is simple: $10 on 63.5 billion tokens gives a market cap near $635 billion, a level the largest crypto assets have already reached. On top of that, the weekly RSI divergence forming now is the first chart sign that selling pressure is easing.

So the XRP price points up over time, and holders have no reason to sell a dip that an IPO caused. But $10 is still a 10x from a $60.6 billion valuation, and a move like that takes years. The wallets that built lasting wealth in earlier cycles did it by buying projects at their earliest prices, and Pepeto's presale price is that kind of early entry today.

Pepeto's Security Upgrade Is the Reason XRP Whales Are Moving In

This week Pepeto made the security layer of its exchange stronger, and the presale passed $11.29 million in the same month XRP had its worst run in two years. Pepeto is a meme coin on Ethereum, built by an original Pepe cofounder, and the difference is simple: Pepe came with a joke, while Pepeto comes with trading tools.

This upgrade protects the AI risk scorer, which deals with a problem most traders still have, because they buy without checking the contract and some tokens let a buyer in but never let them sell. The scanner checks a coin before your money moves and blocks a trap token before it leaves your wallet, so the money that would have been lost stays with you.

The math explains why big money is paying attention, and anyone can check it. Taking XRP from a $60.6 billion valuation to $10 needs about $575 billion of new money. Pepeto at the presale price is valued near $80 million, so a small part of that money moves it much further. If it reached just half of Pepe's $11.4 billion record, that would be about 71 times today's price, and a $1,000 entry would turn into roughly $71,300. That same $1,000 buys you about 5.27 billion PEPETO today, and staking starts the moment you buy and pays around $1,600 a year at today's rate while you wait for the listing.

Conclusion

XRP is proven, and at a $60.6 billion valuation a 10x needs years and hundreds of billions of new money. Pepeto is still in presale, small enough that a part of that money moves it much further, and the catalyst for that move is the approaching Binance listing.

Every cycle ends the same way, with the people who followed big wallet activity early posting the gains, while those who waited buy at the prices the early wallets are selling.

For whoever considers Pepeto as strong project worth holding ahead of the market recovery, stages are closing faster every week, and the entry price climbs each time one fills, so investors who see that skipping it in 2026 could be this cycle's biggest regret are moving now.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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