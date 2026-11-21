MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Jerimy Des is bringing his self-help book Universe Within You to audiobook format, giving audiences another way to experience its ideas about emotional energy, inner balance, and the relationship between human feelings and the Universe.The book examines how emotions influence people's experiences and choices. It presents the idea that two opposing energy forces, Light and Dark, affect the way people think, feel, and respond to everyday situations. Through this perspective, Des encourages readers to become more aware of their emotional patterns and the direction those feelings may lead them.Universe Within You explores the connection between the particles of the Universe and those within human beings. It also discusses how positive and negative emotions relate to the author's concepts of Light and Dark Energy Forces and their influence on an individual's inner energy.The audiobook edition offers another format for audiences interested in the book's ideas. Listeners can explore its themes while reflecting on their own emotional responses, personal experiences, and everyday decisions.Des's work draws from his personal experiences, including periods of hardship, uncertainty, and homelessness. These experiences shaped his search for answers about the forces he believes influence human emotions and behavior.The audiobook edition of Universe Within You is being published through Amazon and Ingram.About Jerimy DesJerimy Des grew up in Joliet, Illinois, with dreams of building a successful life and retiring as a military officer. After injuries changed his plans, he experienced personal and professional setbacks, including losing his job and living in his car. In 2016, he moved to California, where he continued rebuilding his life and exploring questions about human experiences, emotions, and the Universe. These experiences eventually led to the writing of Universe Within You.About the BookUniverse Within You explores the relationship between human emotions and the author's concepts of Light and Dark Energy Forces. The book encourages readers to examine their conscious thoughts, emotional responses, and the influence these experiences may have on their inner energy.

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Author Jerimy Des Announces Audiobook Edition of 'Universe Within You' News Provided By Press Release Co. November 21, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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