MENAFN - IANS) Dahod, Nov 21 (IANS) Cleaning work at Garabada's historic Ramnath Lake began within eight hours of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's visit, following his directions to officials to undertake its comprehensive development and beautification during his three-day tour of Dahod district.

The cleaning operation has started with the deployment of an Aquatic Weed Harvester machine from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), along with JCB machines and other equipment.

The first phase focuses on removing aquatic vegetation and waste that have accumulated around the lake.

Patel visited Ramnath Lake on the final day of his three-day Dahod tour, during which he inspected its existing condition, the surrounding area and the facilities available there.

He sought details from officials and directed them to prepare a systematic development plan that would improve public amenities while ensuring environmental conservation.

The lake's proposed revamp is part of the Chief Minister's broader three-day outreach programme in the tribal region, held from November 18 to 20, during which he stayed in remote villages, interacted with tribal families and reviewed development works.

The visit was aimed at understanding the living conditions and concerns of residents through direct engagement.

On the first day, Patel paid floral tributes to the statue of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Garbada.

During the second day, he held a review meeting with district officials at the Ratanmahal Project area in Dhanpur taluka and a public interaction at the Garbada Taluka Panchayat office, where he heard residents' representations and directed officials to take necessary action.

He also visited the home of a tribal farmer, Bakulbhai Vakhal, in Pipargota village and enquired about the family's livelihood, maize cultivation and children's education.

At the village's Anganwadi centre, he reviewed nutritional arrangements and interacted with children and workers.

He also visited the ancient Babadev shrine in Bhuvero village in the Ratanmahal forest area and met women associated with self-help groups.

On the final day, Patel visited Thakkarbapa Lake at Patadungari in Garbada taluka, where he reviewed its water storage capacity and distribution arrangements and interacted with local fishermen about their livelihoods, income and employment opportunities.

He also planted a banyan sapling at Neer Vatika in Patadungari. The cleaning of Ramnath Lake is expected to be followed by further development and beautification work, with the proposed facilities aimed at providing a recreational space for residents and promoting tourism in the area.