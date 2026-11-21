MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) A team of Karnataka Police on Saturday detained a man from Santipur in West Bengal's Nadia district in connection with a Rs 40 lakh cyber fraud case involving mule bank accounts allegedly opened in the names of local women under the pretext of securing loans, a senior West Bengal Police officer said.

The detained accused has been identified as Gautam Haldar, a resident of the area.

According to police, the scam came to light after around 15 women from the Ramnagar Para locality in Ward 17 under Santipur police station limits began receiving repeated legal notices from Karnataka Police.

Upon inquiry, the women alleged that three local men, Gautam Haldar, Ansar Sheikh, and Bapi Rajbangshi, had collected their identity documents and opened bank accounts in their names by promising them loans, paying each woman Rs 2,000 in return.

The complainants maintained that they were entirely unaware that their accounts were subsequently used to route Rs 40 lakh siphoned off in a cyber fraud in Karnataka.

When the women initially received police notices from Karnataka, they approached Haldar, who allegedly collected an additional Rs 1,000 from each of them on the pretext of settling the matter. However, when notices continued to arrive from out-of-state authorities, the women grew alarmed.

Karnataka Police sources said the investigation stemmed from a complaint lodged by a victim who lost roughly Rs 40 lakh to cyber fraudsters.

Tracking the money trail led investigators to multiple transactions routed through the bank accounts of the Santipur women.

After sending two notices and receiving no satisfactory response, a Karnataka Police team arrived in Santipur on Saturday and contacted the account holders.

Following interactions with the visiting officers, the women lodged a formal written complaint against the three accused at the Santipur police station, leading to Haldar's detention.

Police said a search is underway to apprehend the remaining two absconding accused.