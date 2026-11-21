MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Nov 21 (IANS) Braving biting cold conditions, Ladakh recorded a voter turnout of 70.03 per cent in Panchayat elections and 52.40 per cent in Municipal Council polls on Saturday.

This marked the first local body elections in the region in eight years.

According to an official press release issued by the election office, voters across demographics, including first-time voters, women, senior citizens, and monks, participated enthusiastically across villages and towns in Ladakh.

The Panchayat elections spanned 192 Panchayat Halqas across eight districts, covering 192 Sarpanch positions and 1,428 Panch seats.

Of these, 55 Sarpanches and 1,186 Panches had already been elected unopposed, while polling was conducted on Saturday for the remaining 137 Sarpanch and 242 Panch seats.

In the Municipal Council polls covering 38 wards across Leh and Kargil, voting was held in all 21 wards of the Leh Municipal Council.

In the Kargil Municipal Council, four of the 17 wards were filled unopposed, with polling taking place in the remaining 13 wards.

To ensure voting in remote and road-inaccessible areas, election authorities deployed helicopter services in Zanskar to airlift polling teams and election materials to three isolated polling stations.

Polling personnel, security forces, and civil officials coordinated across the rugged terrain to facilitate smooth polling.

Election officials noted that the constitution of elected Panchayats and Municipal Councils will establish representative institutions to address local development priorities, civic amenities, and public service delivery across Ladakh.