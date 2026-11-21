Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 21 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary MV Govindan on Saturday alleged that the Congress-led UDF government in Keralam was facing internal divisions and administrative paralysis, claiming that a power group involving the Chief Minister was running the government. Alleging a breakdown in coordination within the ruling alliance, Govindan said the Chief Minister and ministers had engaged in a heated argument lasting several hours during a Cabinet meeting.

"We are witnessing a collapsed UDF system in Keralam. A power group, including the Chief Minister, is running the government. Team UDF has completely fallen apart. The Chief Minister and ministers were involved in a heated argument that lasted for hours during the Cabinet meeting. VD Satheesan's team is carrying out cyberattacks against ministers. The state has witnessed administrative paralysis within just six months of the government's formation," he said.

He further claimed that government officials had lost faith in the administration and that even ministers were unhappy with the functioning of the alleged power group. "Government officials have lost faith in the government. Even ministers are unhappy with the functioning of the power group. The principle of collective responsibility of the government has been lost. This will push Keralam back by decades. The next thing we are likely to see is the KC group and the VD group approaching the High Command," Govindan said.

Taking aim at the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League over their protest against the removal of Rahul Gandhi's photograph from Meta, the CPI(M) leader questioned the Congress's actions in the state. "The Congress and the Muslim League marched to Meta's office in protest against the removal of Rahul Gandhi's photograph. But what is happening in Keralam? Details of social media posts removed by the government came out the other day. What the BJP government is doing at the Centre is now being done by the Congress in Keralam. Padmaja Venugopal is now planning to leave the BJP and return to the Congress," he said.

Commenting on Padmaja Venugopal's reported plans to return to the Congress after joining the BJP, Govindan said switching between the two parties was easy and required only an apology. "It is easy to move back and forth between the BJP and Congress. A simple apology is enough to settle the matter. Padmaja left the party after making a remark that she could not even wear a sandalwood mark on her forehead while being in the Congress. So, she did not join the BJP without knowing its ideology," he added.

On Thursday, Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Keralam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader K. Karunakaran, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nearly two-and-a-half years after joining the party, saying her decision to leave was "entirely personal". (ANI)