Akhilesh Yadav Recalls Cultural Legacy Amidst Plans to Bolster PDA

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday recalled the party's cultural legacy, saying that the SP used to organise the Ramayan Mela and claimed that "this time people will bolster the PDA", refering to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Speaking in Lucknow, Yadav said, "The Samajwadi Party used to organise the Ramayan Mela. Back in the day, Ram Manohar Lohia asked the renowned painter M. F. Husain to create paintings based on the Ramayan, so that the sentiments of the people could be understood. Furthermore, a Persian translation of the Ramayan is kept in the Raza Library. This time, the people of Uttar Pradesh are coming together to strengthen brotherhood, foster a sense of belonging, and bolster the PDA... Could the Bharatiya Janata Party's situation be any worse? Imagine they open a laptop, and all they see is us! Regarding the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, take any department of the Government of India, or look at the reports on Skill Development or various departments of the Uttar Pradesh government and what will happen when the CAG eventually reports on the closure of 26,000 schools?...", he said.

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said discussions on alliance arrangements ahead of the upcoming elections were still underway, asserting that the primary objective was to ensure the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav said winning the elections was essential to what he described as the larger objective of protecting democracy and the Constitution in Uttar Pradesh. "...I have stated this from day one, and I reiterate it now; our discussions are still ongoing. Winning is the ultimate objective, and for the people of Uttar Pradesh, the goal is to save democracy and the Constitution, which means removing the BJP. And winning is the only way to remove the BJP. Regarding meeting Sanjay Singh of AAP, that was a private conversation between us, just between us...", he said. "...The BJP government is corrupt; every system under this administration has collapsed. If you want to restore order, govern the country according to the Constitution, and strengthen the values of democracy, then join forces and ensure the victory of the Samajwadi Party.", he added.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, announcing that his party will write to the Election Commission against officials allegedly working as "agents" and functionaries of the ruling party for the last decade. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow here, the former Chief Minister said the formal complaint will carry the signatures of SP MLAs, MLCs, and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, while claiming that the BJP will stand effectively defeated the moment poll dates are announced. The former Chief Minister claimed that the BJP is staring at defeat and that voters are merely waiting for the announcement of poll dates. "Today, securing justice, earning respect, and upholding the dignity of the public under the Constitution have become matters of grave crisis-and the sole cause of this crisis is the BJP. If the BJP is removed, the crisis will end... After consulting with my party colleagues, I will certainly write to the Election Commission. The BJP, while in power, is making its own preparations because they know the public will defeat them this time. In truth, the moment the election dates are announced, the BJP will have effectively lost; the public is simply waiting for those dates," Yadav said.