Hubballi Court Convicts Girish Sawant in May 2024 Anjali Ambiger Case

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): A court in Hubballi on Saturday convicted Girish Sawant alias Vishwa in the May 2024 murder case of 20-year-old Anjali Ambiger, who was allegedly stabbed to death after refusing to marry him. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on November 25.

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Hubballi declared Sawant guilty on November 21 after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence. According to the prosecution, the incident took place around 5.10 am on May 15, 2024, at Anjali's residence in Veerapur Oni, Hubballi. The accused had allegedly travelled from the Gokul Road bus stand to the locality in an auto-rickshaw before reaching her house. After Anjali's younger sister Yashoda opened the door, Sawant entered the house and told her grandmother, Gangamma, that he loved Anjali and wanted to marry her. However, Anjali, who had woken up by then, refused his proposal. The accused allegedly pressured her again to marry him, but she refused once more. Enraged by her rejection, Sawant stabbed her repeatedly with a knife he had brought with him, inflicting injuries to her neck, side and abdomen, resulting in her death.

Anjali's younger sister Yashoda, sister Pooja, grandmother Gangamma and neighbour Saidabi witnessed the incident, following which the accused fled from the spot. Following the incident, a case was registered at Bendigeri police station in Hubballi under Crime No. 47/2024 under Sections 451, 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Considering the seriousness of the crime and the fact that the murder took place in a densely populated locality, the state government transferred the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The CID took over the investigation on May 21, 2024, and conducted a detailed probe before filing the chargesheet before the court on August 21, 2024. Special Public Prosecutor RK Kale appeared on behalf of the CID during the trial.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court convicted Sawant on November 21 and scheduled the pronouncement of the sentence for November 25. The accused, Girish Sawant (21), is a resident of Veerapur Oni in Hubballi and is currently lodged in the Hubballi sub-jail under judicial custody. The CID press release also stated that another case had been registered against him at the Davangere Railway Police Station for allegedly attacking a woman with a knife. The hearing in that case is pending before the court. The details were shared in a press release issued by the Karnataka State Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bengaluru. (ANI)