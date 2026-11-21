Karnataka Minister Khandre Demands Ban On Basava Mantapa Book Content

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday expressed strong anger over the Basava Mantapa book controversy, stating that legal action has been demanded against the writer Ravi Hanj. Speaking to reporters in Gadag, Khandre said Basavanna was a great humanitarian who fought for equality. "Basavanna was a great humanitarian who fought for equality. The Sharanas are the ones who brought the concept of democracy. Basavanna's ideals are still worth emulating even today. Pressure will be exerted in the Cabinet meeting to confiscate the controversial book. The State Government will take action to confiscate the book. Legal action has been demanded against Ravi Hanj," Khandre said.

Earlier, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Basavanna was a cultural leader whose thoughts and teachings were followed across the country. He added that statues of Basavanna had been installed in villages and in Delhi.“Basavanna is a cultural leader. His every thought is being adopted by governments. His footsteps are a model for the entire country. That is why his statue has been installed in Delhi,” he said. He further said people in villages, homes, schools and offices were trying to understand Basavanna's conduct and thoughts and follow his teachings. Expressing concern over the contents of the book, Shivakumar alleged that some miscreants were attempting to create hatred in society by targeting major communities.“All my Cabinet colleagues have taken a unanimous decision. The entire Cabinet together has signed. The Basava Samiti had also written a letter to me. We discussed this at length,” he said. He said the Cabinet had discussed the issue at length during its meeting on Thursday and decided to take action.“We will do the work of confiscating the book. We have already given directions to confiscate the book Basavamantapa. Action will be taken against whoever is behind this. The Cabinet has decided to take action,” he added. Shivakumar said several leaders had expressed concern over the issue, apprehending protests and a possible breach of peace in the state. He said the Cabinet therefore decided to act immediately. He reiterated that the decision to confiscate the book was taken after detailed discussions in the Cabinet, describing the matter as one of great disrespect to Karnataka. (ANI)