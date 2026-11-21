Rambabu Accuses CM Naidu of Undermining Democracy During Elections

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu on Saturday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of undermining democratic processes through alleged intimidation, violence, police interference and misuse of official machinery during elections.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, Rambabu questioned Naidu's claims about his electoral strike rate, alleging that irregularities had taken place at various stages of the election process, from nominations to counting. He alleged that candidates were attacked, nominations obstructed, returning officers pressured, and voters intimidated. He also alleged manipulation of ballot bundles and questioned the credibility of elections conducted without genuine political competition.

Rambabu further questioned Naidu's recent remarks about maintaining cordial relations with former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, recalling the murder of YS Rajasekhara Reddy's father, Raja Reddy. Referring to TDP links mentioned in judicial proceedings in connection with the murder, Rambabu questioned Naidu's role in protecting those responsible. He also said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy had never visited Naidu after the incident. He alleged that Naidu's recent expressions of concern about family relationships were part of another political strategy.

The YSRCP leader also demanded an impartial investigation into an alleged Rs 7.5-crore government jobs scam linked to the Jana Sena office. He questioned the party leadership's silence over Dharani Krishna's three-day police detention and her complaint of harassment before the court. Warning police officers and election officials against acting under political pressure, Rambabu said they must uphold their constitutional responsibilities. He further claimed that people were observing the alleged electoral irregularities, violence and political persecution under the coalition government and would respond at an appropriate time. The allegations were made by Rambabu during his media interaction at the YSRCP headquarters.