Azerbaijan, Nepal Discuss Prospects For Cultural Cooperation (PHOTO)
According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on Inter-civilizational Dialogue.
The parties discussed prospects for strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Nepal.
They also explored opportunities to establish a legal framework for cooperation in the cultural sector and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
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