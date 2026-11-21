MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Albany County led the state again while Manhattan fell 11%, according to an analysis of state data by Cheap NY Publication

- Dekel Shenhar, Operations, Cheap NY PublicationQUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York saw 15,230 new limited liability companies and professional LLCs formed in October 2026 that remain active today, up 8% from 14,058 in October 2025, according to an analysis of the New York Department of State's public business register by Cheap NY Publication, a New York LLC publication service.Albany County was again the most common county on file for new LLCs, with 2,504, up 27% from a year earlier and ahead of Kings County (Brooklyn, 1,790) and New York County (Manhattan, 1,525). Manhattan was down 11% from October 2025, while Brooklyn rose 12%. New York City's five boroughs together accounted for 5,283 new LLCs, 35% of the state total and up 2% from a year earlier.Long Island grew faster than the city. Suffolk County's 1,321 new LLCs were up 23% from a year earlier, moving it ahead of Nassau County (1,312, up 9%) and Queens (1,201, up 6%).The fastest-growing counties among those with at least 150 new LLCs were Albany (+27%), Orange (+25%), Suffolk (+23%), Rockland (+21%) and Kings (+12%).Nearly one in five new LLCs, 2,703 or 18%, listed a commercial registered agent's address with the state rather than their own. Northwest Registered Agent alone was the address on file for 1,218 of October's new LLCs, about 8% of the state total.Leaving registered agents out, the ZIP code where the most new LLCs receive their legal mail was 11747 in Melville, on Long Island (232), followed by 10003 in Manhattan (161) and three Brooklyn ZIP codes, 11219 (158), 11201 (113) and 11211 (98).The county on file matters for every one of these businesses. Under New York LLC Law §206, each new LLC must publish a notice of its formation in two newspapers designated by the clerk of that county, once a week for six weeks, and file proof with the Department of State within 120 days."Every one of these 15,230 LLCs has 120 days from formation to publish," said Dekel Shenhar, who handles operations at Cheap NY Publication. "Where the LLC's office is on file decides which newspapers it uses and roughly what it pays."Top counties for new LLCs, October 2026 (change from October 2025)- Albany: 2,504 (+27%)- Kings (Brooklyn): 1,790 (+12%)- New York (Manhattan): 1,525 (-11%)- Suffolk: 1,321 (+23%)- Nassau: 1,312 (+9%)- Queens: 1,201 (+6%)- Westchester: 753 (+4%)- Rockland: 529 (+21%)- Bronx: 522 (+4%)- Erie: 475 (-3%)Top ZIP codes for new LLCs, October 2026 (registered agents excluded)- 11747, Melville: 232- 10003, New York (Manhattan): 161- 11219, Brooklyn: 158- 11201, Brooklyn: 113- 11211, Brooklyn: 98- 10977, Spring Valley: 93- 10950, Monroe: 93Monthly figures by county, ZIP code and registered agent, with a downloadable CSV, are published at new-york-llc-formation-statistics and refreshed daily from the state register.Method: Counts of domestic LLCs and professional service LLCs by date of initial filing and by the county on file with the New York Department of State, from the state's "Active Corporations" open dataset on ny, current to November 19, 2026. Because the dataset lists entities that are still active, counts for past months exclude LLCs that have since dissolved. ZIP codes are those of the address the Department of State mails legal papers to, the only address the register holds; LLCs whose address is a commercial registered agent are counted separately and left out of the ZIP ranking.About Cheap NY PublicationCheap NY Publication handles New York's LLC publication requirement from start to finish for one all-in price, including both newspapers, the six-week run, both affidavits and filing the Certificate of Publication with the state. It is operated by Redstone Castle LLC in Queens, New York, and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. It is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.

Dekel Shenhar

Redstone Castle LLC

+1 518-219-0604

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New York LLC Formations Rose 8% in October as Suffolk County Jumped 23% News Provided By Redstone Castle LLC November 21, 2026, 15:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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