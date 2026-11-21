MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 53,090 New York City buildings now have an open violation for a missing HPD property registration, according to an analysis of NYC Open Data by Woodpecker

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) recorded violations for failing to file a valid property registration at 18,014 residential buildings on November 18 and 19, 2026, according to an analysis of the city's open data by Woodpecker, a service that prepares HPD paperwork for owners of small buildings. The new violations were in Brooklyn (6,939 buildings), the Bronx (5,967) and Manhattan (5,100). Queens and Staten Island had 31 between them for the month so far. In November 2025, HPD recorded the same violation at 65,431 buildings.As of November 21, 53,090 buildings citywide have an open violation for a missing registration, and 44,711 have an open violation for not filing the annual bed bug report. 71,401 have at least one of the two. Brooklyn has the most, with 32,836 buildings, followed by Queens (17,421) and the Bronx (11,589). Of the buildings without a valid registration, 96 percent have 20 or fewer apartments.Owners of New York City buildings with three or more apartments must register them with HPD every year, as must owners of one- and two-family homes when neither the owner nor a family member lives there. The registration is filed between May 21 and September 1. Without a valid registration, HPD says, an owner cannot bring a nonpayment case against a tenant in Housing Court. HPD lists a civil penalty of $500 to $1,500 for an unregistered building with three to five apartments, and $1,000 to $5,000 for one with more than five. Once the registration is valid, HPD removes the violation. Buildings with three or more apartments must also file a bed bug report with HPD every December.“The city publishes every one of these violations, building by building,” said Dekel Shenhar, who handles operations at Woodpecker.“Almost all of them are small buildings, and the registration is one form a year that is easy to lose track of.”Buildings with an open filing violation, by borough, November 21, 2026:- Brooklyn: 32,836 (23,291 without a valid registration, 23,997 without the bed bug report)- Queens: 17,421 (12,958 without a valid registration, 8,872 without the bed bug report)- Bronx: 11,589 (9,322 without a valid registration, 6,737 without the bed bug report)- Manhattan: 7,132 (5,328 without a valid registration, 4,691 without the bed bug report)- Staten Island: 2,423 (2,191 without a valid registration, 414 without the bed bug report)The counts are published and refreshed daily at .Method: counts of buildings with at least one open violation whose description reads "failed to file a valid registration" or "file annual bedbug report", from HPD's Housing Maintenance Code Violations dataset on NYC Open Data, queried on November 21, 2026. One count per building. New violations are counted by the date HPD gives each violation. The share of small buildings uses the apartment counts in HPD's building records.About Woodpecker: Woodpecker prepares the yearly HPD property registration and the December bed bug report for owners of New York City buildings with 1 to 20 apartments, for one flat yearly price, and tracks each filing until the city records it. For buildings with three or more apartments, a second plan also handles the tenant notices and other duties the city sets during the year. Woodpecker is operated by Redstone Castle LLC in Queens, New York. It is a private service, not a law firm, and is not affiliated with NYC HPD.

Dekel Shenhar

Woodpecker

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HPD Flags 18,014 NYC Buildings for Missing Registrations in Two Days News Provided By Redstone Castle LLC November 21, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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