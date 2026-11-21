MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A wider selection of family homes offers overseas buyers more choice, space and long-term ownership opportunities.

- Fahd Samad, Chief Executive Officer, Belgravia International PropertiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Belgravia International Properties has announced the expansion of its UK residential property offering to include freehold houses, townhouses and family homes in London and surrounding commuter towns, strengthening its property sourcing and advisory services for international buyers seeking residential ownership in England.The expansion broadens Belgravia's residential property offering beyond apartments, introducing a dedicated selection of houses in established London neighbourhoods and commuter-belt locations across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hampshire.The initiative responds to the varied requirements of overseas purchasers seeking more than a traditional London apartment, including families relocating to the United Kingdom, internationally mobile homeowners and buyers prioritising larger living spaces, private gardens and long-term property ownership.Expanding Property Choices for International BuyersInternational buyers exploring the London residential market frequently face decisions extending beyond location and purchase price. Property tenure, ongoing management obligations, commuting requirements and the long-term suitability of a home can significantly influence purchasing decisions.Freehold houses represent a distinct ownership option within the English residential property market. Unlike leasehold interests, which are generally held for a defined period, freehold ownership typically includes both the building and the land on which it stands.However, freehold properties can remain subject to legal restrictions, rights of way, estate maintenance arrangements and other ongoing obligations.Belgravia's expanded offering is intended to help buyers navigate these distinctions while identifying residential properties suited to their individual circumstances.A Broader Residential Portfolio Across London and Its Commuter BeltAs part of the expansion, Belgravia International Properties is showcasing six residential developments across London and surrounding regions.Within Greater London, the selection includes The Blackheath Collection in Kidbrooke and Eastbrook Village in east London.Beyond the capital, the portfolio includes Spring Hill and Lillibrooke in Maidenhead, Berkshire; Abbey Barn Park in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; and Hartland Village in Fleet, Hampshire.These locations provide prospective buyers with different combinations of housing styles, residential environments, green space and access to London.The expanded property selection allows international purchasers to compare homes within Greater London against options in established commuter towns, taking into account practical requirements such as transport, schools, amenities and family living arrangements.Available property types, freehold tenure, prices and purchasing conditions are subject to verification for each individual home.Supporting Overseas Property Buyers with a More Personalised ApproachThe expansion reflects Belgravia International Properties' broader approach to international residential advisory services.Rather than limiting property searches to a particular development or central London location, the company aims to help buyers evaluate opportunities based on their lifestyle, intended use, preferred ownership structure and long-term requirements."Over the years, we have worked with international buyers whose property requirements continue to evolve. While apartments remain an important part of the London residential market, many families are also looking for houses offering additional space, privacy and a greater sense of permanence."- Fahd Samad, Chief Executive Officer, Belgravia International Properties"By expanding our residential offering into freehold houses across London and the surrounding commuter belt, we are giving our clients access to a wider range of housing opportunities. Our focus remains on helping them understand the property, the location and the ownership considerations before making a decision."Introducing a Dedicated Freehold Property ResourceTo support the expanded offering, Belgravia International Properties has also launched a dedicated online resource covering freehold houses for sale in London and nearby commuter towns.The resource brings together featured residential developments and practical information about freehold ownership, legal title verification, estate management arrangements, purchasing costs and considerations for international buyers.The platform is designed to help prospective purchasers develop a clearer understanding of their options before contacting Belgravia for personalised property assistance.The new freehold property collection and buying guide can be accessed at:freehold-houses-for-sale-in-london/About Belgravia International PropertiesBelgravia International Properties is an international real estate advisory firm serving residential property buyers across London and other international markets.With more than a decade of experience dealing in London residential developments, the company assists domestic and international clients with property sourcing, development selection and personalised residential property guidance.Its services focus on helping purchasers compare residential opportunities, understand location-specific considerations and identify properties that align with their individual requirements.Through its UK platform, Belgravia International Properties provides access to residential developments, property market information and buying resources for international and UK-based purchasers.Website:New Freehold Property Collection: freehold-houses-for-sale-in-london/

Fahd Samad

Belgravia International Properties Limited

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Belgravia International Expands into Freehold Houses in London for International Buyers News Provided By 6 DIMENSIONS November 21, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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