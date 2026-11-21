MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The New York and national on-air personality is on the air from midnight to 9 a.m. weekdays, with a simple message: overnights are not throwaways.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zach Martin, a longtime New York and national on-air personality, is now on Veterans Classic Rock with what the station calls the earliest morning show in the history of radio. The show starts each weeknight at midnight and runs until 9 a.m. Eastern."Overnights are not throwaways," Martin said. "Night-shift workers, first responders, veterans, truckers, nurses and early risers deserve a real morning show, not filler. We start at midnight because that is when a lot of those people are already up and on the job."Veterans Classic Rock, or VCR, America's Superstation, is a 24-hour classic rock station from Saint Sophia's Mission and a sister station of NEWHD Radio.The website, veteransclassicrock, is more than a stream. It has a free VCR Jobs Board for veterans and first responders, with about 1,800 listings; a Veterans Resources hub, including the Veterans Crisis Line (dial 988, then press 1, or text 838255); the VCR PX, a gear store whose earnings support the station; and VCR Rock Chronicles.On weekdays, Miller and Moulton follow Martin from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern, and also air Saturdays from 6 to 10 a.m. The rest of the VCR day includes Chris Tolen, out of Detroit; Perry Stone in late afternoons; Jill Stone, Rockin' the Nights; and Charlie Kendall's Metalshop, Fridays from 7 p.m. to midnight Eastern.Martin is a rock radio veteran whose stations include 98 Rock, KROCK, CBS FM, Q104.3 and WMMR. He was the first host of Ultimate Classic Rock. He is also Father Zachary Martin, an Orthodox priest and the founder of Saint Sophia's Mission. His career includes work as Creative Director at WFAN and the CBS Sports Radio Network.Hear Veterans Classic Rock at , in the free Veterans Classic Rock and NEWHD Radio apps, and on Apple Music.Businesses can help the VCR cause by becoming an underwriting advertiser. Meaningful, affordable underwriting supports a nonprofit station for veterans and first responders. Details are at . To learn more, email... or call (212) 287-5792.How to listen and support- Listen on the web:- VCR Jobs Board: jobs/- Veterans Resources: veterans-resources/- VCR PX: px/- VCR Rock Chronicles: vcr-rock-chronicles/- Veterans Classic Rock app: (App Store) and (Google Play)- NEWHD Radio app: (App Store) and (Google Play)- Underwrite or advertise: or...About Saint Sophia's MissionSaint Sophia's Mission is an Orthodox Christian mission and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 84-2203344) registered in New Jersey that also operates in New York. Its mission is to offer training and meaningful opportunities in media and content creation for autistic people, people with disabilities and veterans. The mission runs the free Saint Sophia's Mission Job Board and the free radio stations NEWHD Radio and Veterans Classic Rock. Mailing address: 57 Grand St, Unit 3C, New Rochelle, NY 10801. Learn more at .

Father Zachary Martin

Saint Sophia's Mission

+1 212-287-5792

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Zach Martin Brings Radio's Earliest Morning Show to Veterans Classic Rock, Starting at Midnight News Provided By NEWHD Radio November 21, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Music Industry



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