RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An Austrian falconer who owns Michael Falcon farm praised the global standing of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, the world's largest gathering of falcons, which is being held through Nov. 30 at the National Center for Falcons' headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, with an elite field of local and international falconers taking part.The falconer, identified only as Michael, said he was determined to attend because the festival brings together leading falconers, breeders and falcon owners from around the world. He said he hoped to visit the event and to compete with falcons bred on his farm.Asked whether he had taken part before, or whether falcons he had bred had achieved success at the event, Michael said a number of falcons produced by his farm had won championships and titles in past years. He said he hoped to continue that record by competing again this year.The Austrian falconer said the festival offered a valuable chance to connect with the international falconry community, exchange expertise and showcase breeding programs, given the broad participation that, in his words, makes it the largest gathering of falcons and falconers in the world.This year's edition features a notable expansion of the“Sword of the King” competition, which has been increased to four rounds, according to organizers. International entrants will compete in two of the rounds, in the Pure Gyr, triple-cross Gyr, Gyr Tabaa and Gyr-Shaheen categories.The festival reflects Saudi Arabia's interest in falconry and its efforts to raise the sport's profile globally. It stages international competitions that draw falconers and provide a setting for competition and the exchange of expertise, supports the continuity of the cultural heritage and reinforces the Kingdom's standing as a leading destination for falconers worldwide.

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival

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Austrian falconer says Saudi festival is a global destination 'not to be missed' News Provided By ELAQAT November 21, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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