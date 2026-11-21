MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mundorf Heritage Beef, family farmed near Red Oak since 1873, takes reservations for quarter, half and whole cow beef shares through April 13.

RED OAK, IA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mundorf Heritage Beef, a Seven Generations family farm near Red Oak, Iowa, is taking reservations for quarter, half and whole cow beef shares, including an Iowa half cow share, through April 13. The farm offers about 200 pounds of custom cut, dry-aged beef per half cow, with processing included. A deposit reserves each share and counts toward the total.The Mundorf family offers three beef share sizes in Iowa. The beef is pasture raised, grain finished Angus, dry-aged up to 21 days, and cut to each customer's specifications:Quarter cow: about 100 pounds of beef, with a $500 deposit.Half cow: about 200 pounds of beef, with an $800 deposit.Whole cow: about 400 pounds of beef from one animal, with a $1,200 deposit.Customers select a locker date when reserving. Available dates are December 30, January 13, February 12, March 9 and April 13. Beef is ready about 25 to 30 days after harvest, for pickup at the farm, local delivery in the Council Bluffs and Omaha area, or shipping.The Mundorf family has farmed near Red Oak since 1873. In 2025, Iowa's Century and Heritage Farm program recognized the farm for continuous family ownership of more than 150 years. The farm uses rotational grazing. The cattle are raised without growth hormones and have access to open pastures, clean water and low-stress handling. Gary, Jeff and Walker Mundorf, representing three generations, operate the farm today."Deciding how to divide up a whole animal can feel intimidating, and I'm here to help you get it right," said Jeff Mundorf. "We send every family an online questionnaire that guides their cut sheet decisions before their harvest date and talk it through with them. The questionnaire walks buyers through popular options like how many roasts they want, how thick to cut steaks, which steaks or specialty cuts they'd like, and whether they want more ground beef or stew meat. I want everyone who gets beef from us to have what they actually use every day to feed their family."The farm serves customers across the lower 48 states. Pickup is at the farm near Red Oak, and the farm delivers beef shares in Council Bluffs and across the Omaha metro. Details on pickup and delivery for Omaha customers are on the farm's Omaha beef share page. Customers in Des Moines and across Iowa can reserve a share and arrange pickup or shipping with Jeff. The farm also offers dry-aged steak boxes, ground beef and beef bundles online for smaller orders, and boxed orders ship Monday through Wednesday.How a beef share works: customers reserve a share with a deposit, select a locker date, complete a cut sheet questionnaire before harvest, and pay the balance when the beef is ready. A quarter share yields about 100 pounds of finished beef. Weights vary by animal and cut.About Mundorf Heritage BeefMundorf Heritage Beef is a Seven Generations family farm near Red Oak, Iowa, operated by the Mundorf family since 1873 and recognized in 2025 by Iowa's Century and Heritage Farm program. The farm raises pasture raised, grain finished Angus beef, dry-aged up to 21 days, and offers quarter, half and whole cow beef shares, dry-aged steak boxes and ground beef. More information is available at mhbeef.Media contact: Jeff Mundorf, Mundorf Heritage Beef,..., 712-356-8167, mhbeef

Jeff Mundorf

Mundorf Heritage Beef

+1 712-356-8167

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Mundorf Heritage Beef in Red Oak, Iowa, Opens Reservations for Quarter, Half and Whole Cow Beef Shares News Provided By Agriculture Marketing Agency November 21, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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