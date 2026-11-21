MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Six minors were sent to a correctional home by a Juvenile court in Mumbai on Saturday, in connection with the alleged assault of a young couple at a park in the city's Kurla area, the police said.

According to officials, eight minors were involved in the incident that took place at a municipal park near Phoenix Mall in Kurla.

Earlier, Ghatkopar Police had registered an FIR based on the girl's complaint under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the eight minors in conflict with the law and took six of them into custody.

The six minors were produced before a Juvenile Court in Mumbai, which ordered that they be sent to a juvenile correction home until December 4, for a period of two weeks.

The minors involved are aged between 12 and 15 years, Mumbai Police said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that the boys who allegedly assaulted the couple were Muslims.

Speaking to IANS earlier on Saturday, Somaiya claimed, "A conspiracy is underway to turn Mumbai into a Muslim city."

"Yesterday, a 22-year-old boy and his 21-year-old girlfriend went to Pramod Mahajan Garden behind Phoenix Mall in Kurla. Ten Muslim boys assaulted them with sticks, threatened them and made remarks such as 'How dare you come into our locality?' and 'How can you dress like this?' They also harassed the couple," he said.

"An FIR has been registered with the police, and strict action will be taken against those involved. Action will also be taken against the parents of those who are minors. We will not allow Islamic terrorism in Mumbai," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP President Amit Satam urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police to review security arrangements across all gardens in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Satam said: "We have seen the video. The BMC and Mumbai Police need to review security arrangements at all gardens across the city. Security at several gardens does not appear to be fool-proof."

"We demand that the civic body urgently install CCTV cameras in all gardens across Mumbai as those can play an important role in preventing such incidents," he added.