MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Nov 21 (IANS) A man accused of assaulting students and opening fire with the intention to kill outside a college in the Knowledge Park area of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Prashant Nagar.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 19 outside a college campus in the Knowledge Park area.

Prashant Nagar, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted the students and fired shots with the intention to kill.

The accused fled the spot following the attack. Based on a complaint filed on behalf of the victim, police registered a case and launched a search operation.

Given the seriousness of the matter, police personnel continued efforts to apprehend the suspects.

Acting on intelligence and confidential inputs, officials received information about Nagar's whereabouts.

On November 21, a police team arrested him from the road leading to Lloyd.

During the search, police recovered an illegal pistol marked "Made in Italy" and three live.32-bore cartridges from his possession. A car connected to the accused was also seized.

Further legal proceedings are currently underway.

The accused, Prashant Nagar, son of Sanjay Nagar, is a resident of Atta Gujaran village, under Dankaur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Investigation revealed the accused already has a case registered against him at Dankaur police station under sections related to robbery and possession of stolen property in 2019.

Police said the arrest and recovery of the illegal firearm will help advance the investigation.

The role of other accused persons involved in the incident is also being probed.

Officials are further examining the recovered pistol and vehicle to determine how they were used during the crime.

In a separate case, two robbers were arrested following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, with both accused sustaining bullet injuries in their legs during retaliatory firing, officials said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Aditya alias Sunny alias Adi and Naseem Ali alias Riyaz.

Police recovered Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, a portion of the stolen gold chain, two illegal country-made pistols, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.