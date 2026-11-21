MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The sixth round of negotiations for the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was held here from November 11 to 20, 2026 with both sides reporting constructive and substantive progress across key negotiating tracks, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the negotiations covered key areas including trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin, trade remedies, intellectual property and investment promotion.

The Indian delegation was led by Dr. Brij Mohan Mishra, Chief Negotiator, while the Canadian delegation was led by Ms. Mary-Catherine Speirs, Chief Negotiator.

The round witnessed constructive and substantive discussions across the negotiating tracks, with both sides making progress towards advancing the negotiations.

The discussions were guided by the shared objective of concluding the negotiations within the ambitious timelines envisaged by the leaders of the two nations.

Towards the conclusion of the round, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a productive meeting with Glenn Purves, Vice Minister of International Trade of Canada, and his delegation in the national capital.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to review the progress achieved during the sixth round of negotiations and take stock of the overall status of the India-Canada CEPA discussions,” according to the ministry.

Moreover, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding an ambitious, balanced and commercially meaningful agreement that delivers tangible benefits to farmers, industries, businesses and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in both countries, it added.

It was underscored that the proposed CEPA would unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains and further deepen the economic partnership between India and Canada.

“The successful conclusion of the sixth round reflects the continued engagement and commitment of both sides towards advancing the negotiations and strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties,” the government said.