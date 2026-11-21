MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated a suite of technology-driven initiatives for the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, saying that the adoption of cutting-edge technology will foster fairness, speed, transparency, and accountability within the police force.

Praising the Mumbai Police, the Chief Minister noted that the newly launched initiatives-including smart cards, an anti-narcotics investigation van, tablet distribution, an integrated operating system, and a dedicated citizen app-are aimed at boosting operational efficiency, streamlining daily policing, and delivering faster, more effective services to residents.

Highlighting the state's commitment to the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat, Nasha Mukt Maharashtra' (Drug-Free India, Drug-Free Maharashtra) campaign, CM Fadnavis emphasised that concerted efforts are underway to bring qualitative improvements to anti-narcotics enforcement.

He also announced that an AI-powered system named 'Tapas Sarathi' is being developed to unify the entire investigative chain-from filing an FIR to submitting a chargesheet and managing evidence.

With digital and electronic evidence now admissible under the new criminal laws, the police force is prioritising an end-to-end digital workflow anchored by hash-value verification.

The Mumbai Police is accelerating its transition to digital policing by leveraging CCTV networks, Artificial Intelligence, drones, data decryption, and social media analytics to prevent crime.

CM Fadnavis inaugurated official smart identity cards for Mumbai Police personnel, distribution of tablets to officers and Constables to run official policing applications, ensuring faster and smoother field operations, a state-of-the-art forensic and investigation vehicle flagged off by the Chief Minister to bolster the Anti-Narcotics Cell's (ANC) enforcement capabilities and Mumbai Police Integrated System (MPIS), a unified digital platform designed to streamline operations and improve coordination across various departments of the police force.

The Chief Minister also launched a digital application enabling citizens to easily access a wide range of police services and facilities.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Fadnavis felicitated key technology partners with mementos for their contributions, including BEL General Manager Rakesh Kumar, Senior General Manager Anita K.S., and Kishore Kumar Naru; Capsule Technology Executive Directors Nitin Kamat and Arjun K.R.; Skayutech CEO Aditya Prabhu and Deepali Kelkar; and Minitech Vice President Pritam Karveer and Project Head Mayur Kulkarni.