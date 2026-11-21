MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The furniture brand connects everyday living with adaptable dining, textured seating and practical storage.

Shenzhen,Guangdong,China, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIKTOTIA is highlighting its approach to modern home furnishing through an emphasis on comfort, useful design and affordability. Across its furniture assortment and room-planning guidance, the brand focuses on helping households create spaces that reflect personal taste and support daily routines.The approach connects three considerations: how furniture looks, how it functions and how it fits the home. VIKTOTIA's online presentation brings together modern styling, warm textures and practical uses across living rooms, dining areas and bedrooms, with options for households balancing design preferences and budgets.The brand and its furniture assortment can be explored at VIKTOTIA's official website.













Starting with the Way a Room Is Used

VIKTOTIA's home-furnishing guidance begins with the space itself. Room dimensions, circulation, seating needs and storage requirements help shape furniture choices, alongside color, materials and finish.Its style guidance spans modern and minimal, warm contemporary and organic modern interiors. Natural textures, wood tones and comfortable silhouettes offer starting points for rooms that feel personal. Attention to scale and placement connects those visual choices with the practical demands of everyday living.This thinking carries through to products that serve more than one setting or accommodate different occasions, including extendable dining furniture and storage pieces suitable for several rooms.













Adaptable Dining for Everyday Meals and Gatherings

The Natural Extendable Dining Table provides a concrete example. Its 43.3-inch round tabletop expands to a 59.05-inch oval surface, accommodating up to four people in its compact configuration and up to six when extended.The removable center leaf stores inside the table. An integrated open shelf provides space for dining essentials, while a natural wood-grain finish and faux-rattan accents add warmth and texture.The design allows a dining area to shift between daily meals and gatherings without keeping the table permanently extended.













Comfort and Character Across Living Spaces

In the living room, VIKTOTIA's 103-Inch Green Corduroy 4-Seat L-Shaped Sectional Sofa combines deep seating, a chaise and textured upholstery. The green color brings character to the room, while the sectional layout creates a defined place for relaxation and conversation.Storage is also part of the brand's practical approach. The Natural Ash-Finish 2-Door Cabinet pairs fluted fronts and brass handles with enclosed storage. Listed for use in entryways, dining rooms and media storage settings, it brings a decorative surface and an organizational function into the same piece.Together, these examples connect the brand's visual direction with identifiable household needs: seating for shared time, flexible space for meals and places to keep everyday items organized.

A Longer View of Furniture Ownership

VIKTOTIA's published sustainability approach identifies longer furniture use, clearer material information, packaging efficiency and furniture care as areas for ongoing improvement.Its stated priorities include improving supplier and material records, reviewing unnecessary packaging while preserving transport protection, and developing clearer care information. These priorities describe the brand's direction as its products, supplier relationships and operating capabilities evolve.The approach places attention on what happens throughout furniture ownership, including maintenance, repair where practical and reuse.

About VIKTOTIA

VIKTOTIA is a furniture brand offering an online assortment of seating, tables, storage, bedroom furniture and other home furnishings. Its positioning centers on modern style, everyday comfort, practical function and affordability. Through its product selection and home-furnishing guidance, the brand aims to help households create comfortable, functional spaces suited to daily life.

Website: VIKTOTIA



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