Aura Garage Door Repair Houston technicians with replacement torsion springs.

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Houston homeowners pay about $148 to $345 to replace garage door springs, per Angi data. Aura explains what moves the price and how to avoid surprise bills.

- Aura Garage Door Repair Houston TeamHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aura Garage Door Repair Houston, a Houston garage door repair and installation company, has published a 2026 price guide for garage door spring replacement. Based on Angi's 2026 Houston data, homeowners typically pay $148 to $345 to replace the springs on one garage door, with an average of about $247.The guide is free to read at auragaragedoorrepairhouston. It covers the typical price for each kind of spring, what makes a job cost more, and the questions to ask before a technician starts work.Why Spring Prices VaryA broken spring is one of the most common reasons a garage door stops working. Springs carry the weight of the door, so when one breaks, the door may only rise a few inches or may not open at all. For many families, that means a car stuck in the garage.National and local cost guides report these typical prices:- Spring replacement for one door in Houston: $148 to $345, average about $247 (Angi)- Torsion spring replacement: $150 to $350 (HomeGuide) and $200 to $350 (Fixr)- Extension spring replacement: $120 to $200 (HomeGuide) and $120 to $250 (Fixr)- Service call or trip fee: $50 to $75 (Fixr)Torsion springs sit on a bar above the closed door and are common on newer Houston homes. Extension springs run along the side tracks and are found on many older or lighter doors. The guide explains how to tell which kind a door has.What Moves the PriceThe guide lists the main things that change the final bill: the spring type, the size and weight of the door, whether one spring or both are replaced, other worn parts such as cables and rollers, and whether the visit happens at night or on a weekend.Most doors with two springs have springs of the same age. When one breaks, the other has done the same number of cycles, so technicians usually replace them as a pair.Houston's damp air and long summer heat add wear. Moisture helps rust form on steel springs, and heat dries out lubricant. A light coat of garage door lubricant once or twice a year and a quick look for rust can help springs last longer.How to Avoid a Surprise BillThe most common complaint in garage door repair is a low price quoted on the phone that grows once the technician is in the garage. The guide gives homeowners a short checklist:- Ask for one written price that covers parts, labor, and the trip before any work starts.- Ask whether the service call fee is included in the repair price.- Be careful with pressure to replace the whole door when a spring, cable, or roller is the real problem.- Check the company's Google reviews, Better Business Bureau profile, and street address before booking."A broken spring is stressful, and people often feel rushed into saying yes," said the Aura Garage Door Repair Houston team. "We look at the door first and give one price before any work begins, so the homeowner can decide with the full number in front of them."The company also warns against do-it-yourself spring repair. Garage door springs hold enough tension to lift a door that can weigh well over 100 pounds, and winding or releasing a torsion spring without the right tools and training can cause serious injury.About Aura Garage Door Repair HoustonAura Garage Door Repair Houston is a licensed and insured garage door repair and installation company based at 2525 Robinhood St, Suite 314, Houston, TX 77005. The company provides broken spring repair, cable replacement, off-track door repair, opener repair and installation, new garage door installation, and same-day service across Greater Houston, with free estimates. It is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.Aura holds a 5.0 rating from 58 Google reviews and an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, where it has been accredited since March 2026. The company is a member of the Harris County Chamber of Commerce.Homeowners can reach Aura Garage Door Repair Houston at (713) 581-6335 or visit auragaragedoorrepairhouston.

Yuval Carmel

Aura Garage Door Repair Houston

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Aura Garage Door Repair Houston Shares 2026 Spring Replacement Price Guide News Provided By RanKnight November 21, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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