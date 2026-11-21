Power transformer tank

Distribution transformer tank

Corrugated-wall distribution transformer tank

Transformer tank with cooling panels

Finished transformer tank

Distribution, power, sealed CTBT and single-phase tanks, each built to the OEM's own drawing, leak and pressure tested, and ready to dispatch.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For transformer OEMs and EPC contractors, specifying the right tank often means juggling different fabricators for different unit classes-creating mismatched tolerances, inconsistent coatings, and delayed dispatch schedules. To simplify OEM sourcing, Pankaj Fabricators brings every transformer tank type together in Jaipur's V.K.I. Area, fabricated to customer drawings and backed by a single in-house testing routine.Every Tank Type, Matched to the UnitRather than forcing buyers into a rigid catalogue, Pankaj Fabricators builds every tank strictly to the customer's General Arrangement (GA) drawing, including:- Distribution Transformer Tanks (Utility and industrial distribution networks): Built with plain panels for standard flat-walled designs or corrugated panels to increase cooling surface.- Power Transformer Tanks (High-capacity power and substation units): Heavy-duty Mild Steel (MS) fabricated to exact GA drawings, with custom plate thickness and accessory layouts.- CTBT (Hermetically Sealed) (Conservator-free transformer designs): Fully sealed oil containment engineered to operate reliably without an external conservator tank.- Single-Phase Tanks (Single-phase distribution networks): Compact configurations built for both pole-mounted and pad-mounted installations.One Routine, Zero Compromises on TestingRegardless of tank class, every unit moves through the same disciplined in-house build and quality routine. Fabricated from Mild Steel plate using MIG and ARC welding, each tank incorporates the exact accessory provisions specified on the GA drawing-including oil level gauges, drain valves, thermometer pockets, conservator saddles, lifting hooks, earthing bosses, tap changer bosses, and pressure relief device openings. Before dispatch, every tank undergoes three-stage in-house testing for oil leakage, vacuum, and pressure, followed by shot blasting to Sa 2.5 and epoxy or customer-approved coating."Choosing the right tank starts with the transformer's engineering-how it is mounted, how it cools, and whether it runs with a conservator," said Praveen Totla, Director at Pankaj Fabricators. "Because we build and test every tank class, OEMs don't have to compromise their design to fit a supplier's limitations."OEMs and EPC buyers can explore the full lineup on the Transformer Tanks page or submit GA drawings directly through the Contact page for manufacturability review and quotation.About Pankaj FabricatorsEstablished in 1978 in V.K.I. Area, Jaipur, Rajasthan, Pankaj Fabricators is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom metal fabrication company serving electrical OEMs and industrial buyers across India. Its product range spans transformer tanks, core frames, tie rods and core bolts, HT/LT cable boxes, marshalling boxes, meter boxes, electrical enclosures, metal sheet boxes, and racking systems-backed by in-house CNC laser cutting, CNC bending, welding, shot blasting, and testing. The company does not manufacture complete transformers or radiators. Pankaj Fabricators also builds Fab ERP ( ), the software that fabrication businesses use to run every order from purchase order to dispatch and to keep dues read from Tally.

Mukund Totla

Pankaj Fabricators

+91 94688 08888

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Any Transformer Tank. Any Drawing. Pankaj Fabricators Builds Them All. News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators November 21, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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